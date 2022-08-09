Asus TUF gaming laptop with RTX 3060 just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

One of the most popular Prime Day deals last month was a $200 discount on a 2022 model Asus TUF gaming laptop, but don’t worry if you missed this offer because the online retailer is now offering the same machine at an even lower price.

For a limited time, the Asus TUF Dash 15” (2022) gaming laptop is on sale for $1,069 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a huge $230 discount and brings the portable gaming machine down to its lowest ever price. The last time this laptop was discounted it was extremely popular, so we expect this deal to sell out sooner rather than later.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15" (2022): was $1,299 now $1,069 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has dropped this Asus TUF gaming laptop down to its lowest ever price. It's currently 18% off at just $1,069. This powerful machine comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 15/6-inch 144Hz FHD display and weighs just 4.3 pounds making it extremely portable.

This is a very noteworthy deal on a recently released gaming laptop. This Asus machine comes packed with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is an upgrade compared to the 2021 model (opens in new tab) which sports an 11th gen CPU. The laptop is also powered by 16GB of RAM and a Nivida GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. With these specs, you should have more than enough power to play some of the best PC games around at high settings. Plus, with a 512GB SSD you'll have plenty of room to store them all.

Even with so much high-performing hardware under the hood, this gaming laptop still manages to maintain a slim profile. Weighting just 4.3 pounds it's extremely portable and its 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display is bordered by thin bezels. This laptop is equipped for just about everything and has even passed a military-grade durability test, so you don’t need to worry about shoving it into your backpack for on-the-go gaming.