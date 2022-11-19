Best Apple Black Friday deals 2022: top sales right now

Apple Black Friday deals are coming in fast, and we're seeing some of the lowest prices all year on a wide range of Apple devices. In fact, these are some of the best Black Friday deals overall.

The Apple Store is having its own official Black Friday sale, which runs November 25 (Black Friday) through November 28 (Cyber Monday). However, it's often a mediocre sale and if you're looking for discounts, we generally recommend you avoid it.

You don't need to wait for Apple's Black Friday sale because we're already seeing better discounts on the products you want. For example, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off (opens in new tab). And you can grab the 2nd gen AirPods for just $89.

There's lots more where that came from — just scroll down to see the latest and greatest deals on Apple devices. Keep it locked here as we're tracking all the best Apple Black Friday deals as they go live.

Best Apple Black Friday deals now

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple TV 4K is $80 off, making it a great deal. It supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's great for tracking your fitness.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is brand new and is already down to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. This deal will save you $50 on the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) on the market. The watch has advanced activity tracking sensors, an ECG monitor, always-on display and a new skin temperature sensor that informs cycle and sleep tracking. The watch also brings Apple's new safety features like crash detection. Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are up to $100 off right now at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've seen but is still a great deal. You get strong noise canceling performance, Spatial audio support and a handy digital crown for volume control. The 20 hours of battery life is pretty great, too. And it's all wrapped up in a sleek and minimalist design.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its M1 chip. This laptop also lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has this MacBook Air on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the comfy Magic Keyboard.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has been slashed $300 at Best Buy, which brings this 128GB configuration down to its lowest price of just $799. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support. Plus, it offers an impressive battery life and surprisingly powerful speakers for such a thin tablet.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (13-inch): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch delivers even more performance with its new M2 chip. And the battery life is absolutely epic, as this laptop lasted over 18 hours on our web surfing test. You also get a sharp and vibrant display and comfy Magic Keyboard. Save $150 right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$1,000 off! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review (opens in new tab), we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale for the first time ever.