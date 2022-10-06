Amazon sale takes $100 off iPad mini 6 ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon sales are getting more enticing as we inch closer to next week's Prime Early Access Sale. The 48-hour sale, which begins on October 11, will be a Prime member exclusive event. However, if you can't wait till then, we've spotted one of our favorite devices at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/2021) on sale for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and one of the best iPad deals around. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale for $549 (opens in new tab), which is also $100 off. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review (opens in new tab), we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. All models are $100 off at Amazon right now.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we named Apple's 2021 tablet one of the best iPads you can buy. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display).

The new tablet also sports a better A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13. In our tests, the the iPad mini 6 notched a solid 4,540 score on Geekbench 5, which beats the iPad Air 4 (4,262, A14 Bionic), iPad 9 (3387, A13 Bionic), and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907, MediaTek MT8768T).

It's still unclear if we'll see an October Apple event this month. But in terms of Apple deals, this is as good as they get.