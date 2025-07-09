The iPad 11-inch is your new travel BFF — and it's $70 off for Prime Day

If you want a device that can handle work, entertainment, and creativity on the go without weighing down your carry-on, this one's worth a look.

The Apple iPad 11-inch is currently $279 at Amazon, down from $349 — and with its lightweight design, all-day battery life, and versatile functionality, it's become the go-to tablet for frequent travelers and digital nomads alike.

Lowest Price! Apple iPad 11-inch (A16): was $349 now $279 at Amazon Apple's latest 11-inch iPad packs the A16 chip into a sleek design with a crisp 2360 x 1640 display. You get dual 12MP cameras front and back, modern USB-C charging, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard Folio (sold separately for $249). Storage starts at a generous 128GB — double what you used to get — and scales up to 512GB for power users.

The iPad 11-inch makes a strong case for being the only device you need while traveling. Whether you're catching up on work during a layover, streaming movies on a long flight, or sketching your vacation memories, it handles everything with ease — and at just over a pound, it won't strain your shoulders.

With summer travel season in full swing, there's no better time to upgrade your portable tech setup. The A16 chip powers through everything from video editing to gaming, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display looks stunning whether you're reviewing travel photos or binge-watching shows in your hotel room.

True Tone technology adjusts to any lighting, perfect for those cramped airplane seats or sunny café terraces.

The fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity means you can quickly upload vacation photos or download entertainment for offline viewing. Plus, with Touch ID built into the top button, you can securely access your travel documents and make contactless payments without fumbling for your wallet.

At $279 for Prime Day (down from $349), this is a solid discount on what's probably the most practical iPad for travel. If you're tired of lugging around a heavy laptop or dealing with terrible airplane entertainment, this could be exactly what you need.

