Apple October event: iPad 2022, M2 MacBook Pro and everything to expect

Rumors of an Apple October event have been steadily simmering for a while, and only look more likely after the Apple September event.

We saw new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods at the Far Out event, but no Macs or iPads. That's good, since the rumors have claimed we'll be seeing new Apple tablets, laptops and desktops at a later date, likely in mid-October just before the holiday shopping rush kicks into high gear.

So what else does that leave Apple to unveil? Here's what we expect from an Apple October event.

Apple October event: Latest news and rumors

Last year, Apple's Unleashed event took place on October 18, just over a month after Apple's previous event in September. Going by this pattern again, we are expecting to see an event scheduled for mid-October, with an announcement appearing early in the month.

It's actually more uncommon for Apple to hold just one fall product launch than multiple events. Looking back at the company's recent history dating back to 2016, only two years — 2017 and 2019 featured a single product event.

Here's a quick recap of how Apple has spent its last six falls.

October 2021: MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max, all-new AirPods, HomePod mini September 2021: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad mini, iPad. November 2020: M1 chip with new Macbook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models October 2020: iPhone 12 lineup, HomePod mini September 2020: Apple Watch 6, iPad Air September 2019: iPhone 11 and Apple Watch 5, plus Apple services October 2018: New Macs and the iPad Pro September 2018: iPhone XS/XS Max and XR, Apple Watch 4, HomePod September 2017: iPhone X and iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3, Apple TV 4K October 2016: MacBook Pro with Final Cut Pro X, new TV apps for Apple TV, iPhone and iPad September 2016: iPhone 7/7 Plus, Apple Watch 2

Apple October event: iPad 2022

Apple already released an iPad Air 2022 earlier this year, but it's likely not done shuffling up its tablet lineup. A new base model could be in the works with iPad 2022 rumors pointing to a redesign that features flat sides and a pronounced camera bump.

An alleged CAD render of the iPad 2022 (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Upgrades like a switch to USB-C connectivity, a larger body with a higher-resolution display and the A14 Bionic processor (previously seen in the iPhone 12) could be in the works for the iPad as well.

Apple October event: iPad Pro 2022

Apple also seems inclined to freshen up its iPad Pro offerings. The biggest rumored change for the iPad Pro 2022 involves the M2 chip that Apple introduced to its laptops in June finding its way to the Pro tablets.

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

Aside from that, and the unusual rumor of MagSafe wireless charging being added and a new side smart connector, we may not see any otherupdates to the iPad Pro's basic hardware.

This could mean no upgrade for the 11-inch model from LCD to mini-LED like the 12.9-inch model. Maybe Apple will have some new software goodies to introduce to try and persuade users to upgrade, but otherwise it's this tablet may not be much different than the iPad Pro 2021.

Apple October event: MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch

We have already seen the launch of a 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022, but that's an update of an aging design. These new MacBooks are the successors to the excellent 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro that we saw arrive in October of last year, and are apparently already "well into development and testing".

It's expected that these new notebooks will use Apple M2-derived chipsets, presumably called M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Unfortunately, much like the iPad Pro above, there are no rumored hardware upgrades beyond the new chips. We hope to see some unique software features (something like Center Stage) that makes these new MacBooks worthwhile replacements for the existing MacBook Pros.

Apple October event: Mac mini M2 and Mac Pro M2

We can't forget about the rumored update for the Mac Mini 2022, the baby of the Mac family.

The Mac Mini was last updated in 2020, becoming one of Apple's first M1 Macs. We've seen the super-powered Mac Studio since then, but despite rumors of a more powerful mini last year, we're approaching the two-year mark of no upgrades.

Like the other Macs and the iPad Pro, we may not see any changes outside of the new M2 chip (or possibly chips) being inserted into the Mac mini. Beyond new features, we'd love to see a Mac mini redesign too. It's had the same look for over ten years, and is definitely in need of a makeover like other Macs have received over the past couple of years. Annoyingly, one analyst reckons that there won't be a redesign.

Apple October event: Mac Pro

If you're instead looking for a super-powered Mac desktop, Apple is about due to reveal an upgrade to the Mac Pro, the final Mac using Intel CPUs instead of an M-series chip. Rumors have said to expect the new full-sized tower to arrive late this year, with an M2 Ultra chip similar to the M1 Ultra found in the Mac Studio, and a new M2 Extreme chip for the ultimate in Mac power.

Apple October event: Apple TV 2022

With a 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K coming out not that long ago, you wouldn't imagine Apple would have another set-top box waiting in the wings. Yet, that hasn't stopped Apple TV 2022 rumors from surfacing. This model would likely feature a new processor, more RAM and a potentially more attractive price.

Apple October event: HomePod 2

With all the stuff that Apple makes, it's sometimes easy to forget about the HomePod, the company's smart speaker. And yet, the last two years have seen HomePod updates, introducing the HomePod mini in 2020 and then updating it with new colors last year.

The Apple HomePod (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Rumors suggest a HomePod 2 could be in development, with Apple potentially trying its hand once again at a larger smart speaker. (It's possible that HomePod 2 rumors also refer to a HomePod mini follow-up.) It's unclear when such a product might be ready, with analysts floating dates ranging from late 2022 to early next year.

Apple October event: Apple VR/AR headset

Rumors have claimed for some time that Apple is preparing to jump into the world of virtual reality in a big way. Its first entry into that field — an Apple VR/AR headset — could be getting closer to launch, though most people familiar with Apple's reported plans figure that a 2023 release is in the cards.

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

That doesn't preclude us from seeing the VR/AR headset earlier, though. Traditionally, Apple has given us plenty of lead time when it enters a new market. The first iPhone debuted at the January 2007 Macworld Expo, but didn't hit stores until the end of June. Similarly, the Apple Watch got a preview in 2014, but didn't actually ship until 2015.

You could see Apple doing something similar with its first VR/AR product — preview the device first before launching it at a later date in order to give developers time to make VR and AR apps for the Apple headset.

Apple October event: macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16

While not hardware announcements, we expect to hear at least a brief mention of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 at an Apple October event. The new software updates for Macs and iPads are both due out very soon, but perhaps Apple will wait another month so it can announce more polished versions of them both.

New features include the Stage Manager multi-tasking mode for both iPads and Macs, a dedicated Weather app for iPad, new Collaboration features for productivity apps and the Continuity Camera for Macs that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam.