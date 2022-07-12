Amazon Echo Dot just crashed to $19 for Prime Day 2022 deal

Prime Day deals are here, meaning now's a great time to bag some amazing deals on the tech you want and need. If you're looking to upgrade your abode with some smart home tech, you'll definitely want to check out this discount on the Amazon Echo Dot.

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is now on sale for just $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which puts it at 60% off its usual $49 MSRP, making it the cheapest price tag we've ever seen. Given we already voted this as the best smart speaker under $50 at its full price, its current discount makes it a real Prime Day steal.

Turn your home into a smart home with an Amazon Echo Dot for just $19, which is the cheapest price tag we've ever seen. Play music, control smart devices and appliances and use Alexa as your virtual butler. You can even call friends and family who also have Echo devices.

There's a few reasons why our Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) review put the diminutive Echo device among the best smart speakers on the market, and voted it the best under $50. Even at its MSRP of $49, it was already competitively priced in what can be an expensive market, meaning at its Prime Day sales price it's a total steal (in fact, at this price, it's only $2 more than the 3rd gen's sale price!)

In his review, our US Editor in Chief Mike Prospero also noted the fourth gen Echo Dot's great audio quality given its tiny form factor, its cool LED lighting, and its large range of Alexa skills and smart home functions.

There were a couple of pitfalls, including the large charging brick and a questionable choice of design (although you'll have to make your own mind up on that one), but neither were serious, making the 4th gen Echo Dot a real bargain at its current sale price.

