The Echo Dot with Clock is nearly 50% off now for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are in full swing, meaning now is a great time to snag Amazon smart home gear for some superb discounts.

Today’s killer deal is the Echo Dot with Clock on sale for $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of nearly 50%, with a neat $27 sliced off the original price. We suggest you snap this up quickly, as such bargain smart speakers don’t stay in stock for long.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Compared to the traditional 4th gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or used as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface.

The Echo Dot with Clock is a version of Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo Dot with an added LED digital display on the smart speaker grille. We reckon it makes for a seriously good-looking smart speaker for your bedside table or a neat shelf in a lounge or study.

In our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review, editor Kate Kozuch praised the smart speaker for its improved sound over the original Dot with Clock, as well as a better display for showing the time and temperature. It was already well-priced for a smart alarm clock; now with this deal, it’s an absolute bargain.

The Echo Dot with Clock also benefits from all the improvements made by the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen), which not only brought in a spherical design that moved the Echo Dot range from their puck-like aesthetic, but also improved the range of Alexa smart home skills the smart speaker has access to.

Granted, the Echo Dot with Clock doesn't offer any huge upgrades in terms of display functionality, but with an attractive aesthetic and audio improvements it simply tops our best smart speakers list. And at a reduced price, it’s basically a no-brainer if you want to add another smart speaker into your home.

If you don’t fancy the clock part, then current Echo Dot is on also for its lowest price ever, though we suggest paying a little more to get the clock. And for more deals on you can score right now, check out our Prime Day deals 2022 live blog.