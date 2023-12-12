Amazon Christmas gifts — 17 deals that will arrive on time

Procrastinators, you're in luck. Amazon is making it easier than ever to complete your holiday shopping online. The e-comm giant is now labeling Amazon Christmas gifts that can arrive in time for the holidays. This makes it easier to shop for gifts as you'll instantly know if the item you're buying meets any shipping deadlines.

Amazon has even launched a same-day delivery gift guide with items that are all guaranteed to arrive before the holidays. Prime members get free same-day shipping; otherwise, non-members pay a flat fee of $9.99 per order. Remember, same-day delivery is available in 90 U.S. metro areas including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, St. Louis, and more. (You can check if your town has same-day delivery via this Amazon link).

Best Amazon Christmas gifts

Echo sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Free Sengled Smart Bulb! Amazon continues to offer a free Sengled Smart Bulb or 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $17. We recommend The Echo Dot with Clock (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. Note: On each product page you must choose if you want the free 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial or free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Tune 660NC give you up to 55 hours of battery life (44 hours with ANC) and surprisingly good noise cancelation performance, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at this price.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still live.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Nespresso sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on the quality of your coffee, Amazon is having a massive sale on Nespresso machines. After discount, prices start at just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nespresso machine. The least-expensive machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe on sale for $99 (was $149). In our hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. What sets the Vertuo range apart from Nespresso's other pod coffee machines is that it lets you brew a much wider range of coffee styles, aside from a single or double shot espresso.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode and is controlled via the Bose Connect app. It's available in four color options.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fryer: was $219 now $189 @ Amazon

This toaster oven is simple, but attractive, with two dials to adjust the program and temperature. There are 9 settings to choose from altogether, but we found it performed best in terms of toasting — bread was evenly browned promptly. Our KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fryer review shows that it's good for air frying in general, making great fresh French fries, and we like that it's quiet in use.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

