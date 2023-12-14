Act fast! 5 luxury mattresses to shop now and get in time for Christmas

Picture the scene. You wake up on Christmas morning feeling refreshed and well-rested. Your duvet is comfortably tucked under your chin because you didn’t kick it off in the middle of the night, and any lingering aches and pains have been soothed away while you slept.

It sounds like a dream, but the best mattress that suits your sleep needs will lull you into a comfortable slumber, relieve pressure from achy joints, keep your spine supported, as well as stopping you from overheating. All of which helps you to comfortably stay asleep all night long. If your current sleep set-up leaves a little to be desired and a luxury new mattress has been on your holiday wish list, there’s still time to make it a reality. But you’ll have to be quick — there are now only seven business days standing between now and the big day.

Here you’ll find our mini roundup of the best luxury mattresses that ship in as little as one business day, such as the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress. Right now, you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid for $799 from DreamCloud , which means that you could be waking up on your new mattress by Christmas morning. Maximise your downtime over the holidays with a luxury mattress that suits your sleep needs. Let’s get started.

1. Avocado Green Mattress: $1399 $1259.10 at Avocado

Ships within: 1-3 business days

Best for: Organic credentials Summary: Avocado usually ship within one to three business days, so there’s still time to make your Christmas morning dream sleep experience a reality. Better still, there’s a 10% site-wide sale over at Avocado, which means you can pick up the best-selling organic mattresses for a fraction of the MSRP. Right now, a queen size Avocado Green Mattress is $1,799.10 (it was $1,999). Extras include free shipping, a 25-year warranty and a one-year sleep trial. You can read our Avocado Green Mattress review for in depth analysis, but we think you’ll love its high-quality GOTS certified materials and naturally cooling properties. The standard firm model will suit heavyweight and back-sleeping reviewers, but there are medium and plush models for those looking for something a bit softer.

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud Sleep

Ships within: 1-2 business days

Best for: High-end hybrid for less Summary: The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is our tops our best affordable mattress guide, thanks to its high-end feel for a very reasonable price. You can expect features that punch far beyond its mid-range price bracket, including a cashmere blend cover that is naturally cooling as well as being luxurious. Shipping is free and fast, so buying now means you’ll be waking up on it on Christmas morning. Price-wise, you can ignore the MSRP due to DreamCloud’s evergreen 40% off sale. This brings the price of a queen down to a very reasonable $799 from $1,332. We do see the occasional 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale , but these are few and far between. The testing panel for our DreamCloud Mattress review deemed it a great choice for couples thanks to individually wrapped coils that prevent motion transfer. It also comes with excellent extras such as free returns, a generous 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

3. Brooklyn Aurora Luxe Cooling: From $1,199 $899.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Ships within: 2-7 business days

Best for: Temperature regulation Summary: The Brooklyn Aurora Luxe hybrid is another outstanding luxury mattress. Right now, Brooklyn Bedding currently has 25% off mattresses for the holiday season with the code GIFT25. This is a decent saving, driving the price of a queen down to $1698.80. Shipping is within two to seven days, so you’ll need to move fast if you want this one in time for the holidays. As its name suggests, this mattress has outstanding cooling properties, thanks to its GlacioTex cooling cover and copper-infused foam layer that work beautifully and effectively to keep temperatures regulated. There are three different firmness levels to choose from (soft, medium, or firm) — during our Brooklyn Aurora Luxe mattress review , we slept on medium model (which has a firmness rating of 4-6) and found it offers a keen balance of plushness and firmness that should suit most back and side sleepers. If you feel like you'll need something softer or more firm, you'll have 120 nights to exchange it or send it back outright for a full refund.

4. The Layla Hybrid: $1,299 $1,049 at Layla Sleep

Ships within: 1-5 business days

Best for: Couples Summary: The Layla Hybrid mattress ships within one to five business days, which means you could be sleeping on this ultra versatile, flippable mattress by the end of next week. Even better, there’s currently $250 off, which means a queen size mattress is down to $1,699, and they’ll also throw in two free pillows. This is a much better deal than their usual discount of $200 off. Shipping is fast and returns are free, plus you’ll get a 10-year warranty and 120 nights to put your mattress to the test. You can read our Layla Hybrid mattress review for more in depth test analysis, but we think this mattress is especially suited to couples, thanks to its outstanding motion isolation, edge support and versatile, flippable design — one side of the mattress is firmer than the other, which means that most sleep needs will be met.