I’m a sleep coach — 9 Christmas gifts I’m giving family and friends for better sleep

As a Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach, I test a lot of sleep products each month. Many claim to help you fall asleep faster, quicker and for longer, but from my experience few of them actually work. However, there are a handful of sleep products that I swear by and I’ll be giving these as Christmas presents for my family and friends this year.

My favorite sleep stocking filler to give at Christmas is the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (from $20 at Amazon). It isn’t a super-exciting sleep gadget or a luxury weighted blanket, but make it part of your bedtime routine for 30 nights and it will transform into a ‘sleep cue’ for your brain. As in, whenever you smell that pillow spray, your brain will think ‘Hey, it’s bedtime! Time to unwind for sleep.’

From natural sleep aids that genuinely work, to a super-popular weighted blanket that reduces anxiety while keeping you cozy, these are the sleep products I’m gifting this Christmas…

9 sleep products I’m gifting this Christmas

1. Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 Sleep Earbuds: Was: $129 Now $89 at Best Buy

I’m a light sleeper, so noise-masking sleep earbuds make a lot of sense to me. I’ve tried loads too, including the Bose Sleepbuds. The Anker A10 Sleep Earbuds are my favorite because they don’t stick out when I sleep on my side, and they easily masked the sound of my old neighbour who used to blast drum and bass at 1am. I haven’t worn these sleep buds since my baby was born, but this Christmas I’m buying them for my niece who finds it much easier to fall asleep listening to audiobooks.

2. Beautyrest Reversible Sherpa to Fleece Electric Wrap:

Was $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Electric blankets are one thing, but wearable electric blankets are way better. Beautyrest makes some of the best mattresses in the world, so it’s a reliable brand with a good pedigree when it comes to sleep products. Beautyrest’s Reversible Sherpa to Fleece Electric Wrap comes in eight different prints and is one size to fit most bodies. There’s no yucky EMF radiation here, and you can set the temperature from 85-105℉; that’s nice and toasty in deep winter. My mum has arthritis in her wrists and spine and often feels cold, so this is one of my Christmas gifts to her.

3. BeLive Magnesium Glycinate Gummies: Was $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

This is the other gift for my mother, who also battles restless leg syndrome, which in turn disrupts her sleep. Magnesium Glycinate is the most effective type of magnesium for sleep because it helps relax your nervous system and muscles. That’s super-important for people like my mum who suffer with Restless Leg Syndrome. Plus, I like the sour taste of these and I know she will too as she loves pineapple flavors. There are lots of magnesium gummies around – just make sure you pick ones with magnesium glycinate if your aim is to sleep better.

4. Oodie Weighted Blanket: From $159 $79 at Oodie

I have a close friend who suffers from anxiety that worsens at night. I’ve shared breathing exercises, body scans and guided sleep meditations with her and many have worked. But there’s nothing like hugging your friend when they’re stressed and anxious. Because we live far apart, the next best thing I can do is gift her a weighted blanket. There are lots of weighted blankets to choose from, but I like the Oodie Calming Blanket because it’s soft, extra-large, comes in various designs, and it retains heat well, making it a good choice for colder months. Oodie’s Weighted Blanket also uses glass beads (no plastic) sewn into individual pockets to spread out the weight – essential for deep pressure therapy.

5. Tuft & Needle Percale Sheet Set: From $160 at Tuft & Needle

This is a great sleep product to gift anyone in your family or friendship group who sleeps hot at night. Tuft & Needle’s Percale Sheets are crisp, cooling and super-soft, with 100% Supima cotton wicking away sweat to keep you dry. I used to think sheets were an afterthought and not that important if you had the right mattress and pillow, but now that I’ve experienced cooling sheets, I can see why they’re worth the money. Tuft & Needle’s Percale Sheet Set is – in my opinion – just as good as the pretty-much-sold-out Buffy Breeze Sheet Set (from $125 at Buffy). They tend to sell out in certain colours though, with king and Cal king sheet sets being the most popular sizes. I’m gifting this set to my sister-in-law who sleeps hot and regularly kicks all the blankets off her bed.

6. OstrichPillow Blackout Eye Mask: $45 at Amazon

Research tells us that even the smallest amounts of light in the bedroom can interrupt the quality and depth of our sleep. When my baby was born, I invested in full blackout blind and curtains and swear by them for helping us both to sleep better at night. However they are expensive, not to mention hard to wrap, so I’m gifting the OstrichPillow Blackout Eye Mask to my husband instead. Like me, he’s sensitive to light pollution in our bedroom, and this comfy, padded mask blocks out all light so you can sleep in complete darkness. It’s adjustable to fit most head sizes, and it comes with a travel bag for use on the go.

7. Nighty Night Extra Tea with Valerian: $4.67 at Amazon

I love gifting bedtime teas at Christmas and birthdays. You’ll come across lots of different sleepy teas, with chamomile and lavender being two of the most popular ingredients. While they taste and smell nice, and can work for some people, I personally need something stronger to help me drift off after a busy day. If you’re the same or you’re buying a Christmas stocking filler for someone who has trouble falling asleep at night, try a Valerian sleepy tea. The Nighty Night Extra Tea is one of the best I’ve tried and it doesn’t taste like a cup of old socks either. Do check that the person you’re buying for can drink Valerian root teas though, as science advises against it for pregnant and nursing moms.

8. Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: $199 at Amazon

Waking up in the depths of winter feels much harder than it does in spring and summer, and that’s because there’s zero or very little natural morning sunlight to rouse us out of bed. This is also the time of year when Seasonal Affective Disorder can take root with some people, especially if they struggle to get outdoors each day. The Hatch restore 2 is the best sunrise alarm clock on the block right now, and this year I’m gifting it to my brother who wakes up at 5am each day and needs a big blanket of cheery sunshine to make getting out of bed easier. It doubles as a white noise and soothing sounds machine (app controlled), plus it has a dimmable clock and built-in alarm. He can basically clear all the clutter off his bedside table once he receives this, as the Hatch Restore 2 is all you need by your bed each night.