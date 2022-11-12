10 Black Friday deals to shop this weekend — laptops from $99, toys from $6

The countdown is on! Black Friday is less than two weeks away. If you're looking to get your shopping done early, many retailers are offering Black Friday deals right now. In fact, we've noticed some of the best sales tend to begin during the weekend. So we're rounding up the hottest Black Friday weekend deals you can get right now.

Today's best deals include $50 off the new 2022 iPad, coffee machines as low as $59, an LG OLED TV for just $569, and the latest Fitbit for just $149. In terms of retailers, right now Best Buy appears to be offering the most aggressive tech deals (especially for TVs and Apple devices). Meanwhile, Walmart is offering the best toy sales right now. Below you'll find the best sales this weekend. Additionally, make sure to check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals live blog for more discounts over the weekend.

Best Black Friday deals this weekend

(opens in new tab) Toy sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

No Black Friday sale is complete without toy deals and Walmart is offering some of the best discounts. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $6. For instance, you can get the Lego Disney Encanto Set on sale for $39 (opens in new tab) (pictured, $10 off).

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad 1i Laptop: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's current Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad 2022: $449 $399 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

First discount! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. This is the first time it's on sale. This deal is limited to the Blue model. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $413 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: $299 $149 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this early Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colorways of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium (opens in new tab) for free.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This super portable Bluetooth speaker has all the right elements for great sound anywhere, and promises 360-degree sound and up to 15 hours playback on a single charge. It's waterproof to IP67, which means you can take it into the bathroom or have it hangout by the pool, and can be paired with other UE Boom and/or Megaboom speakers for the ultimate party sound.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Roku Streaming Stick is one of our favorite streaming devices, and Amazon just knocked it down to a new lowest ever price of $24. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. And this is a nearly unbeatable price for a 4K streaming stick. Plus, this model also includes HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

(opens in new tab) Nectar: $599 $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it to be very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and also found it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its early Black Friday deal — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): $279 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the larger 44mm model, which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is coming in and out of stock.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever. By comparison, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

