LIVE Walmart Black Friday deals — $50 off Apple Watch 8, laptops from $79

Walmart's Deals for Days is back with a new round of sales

By Louis Ramirez
published
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days
The next round of Walmart Black Friday deals will be here in a few hours. Walmart's second Deals for Days event will kick off today (November 14). Walmart Plus members will once again get early access at 12 p.m. ET, whereas everyone else will have to wait until 7 p.m. ET. (Walmart Plus costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month and comes with a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). However, you must be a paying member to get early access).  

The first Deals for Days event kicked off last Monday and included amazing deals across all categories. We saw 75-inch TVs for as little as $448, Chromebooks from $79, and tablets for just $79. (Many of these deals are still available). For today, Walmart is planning more sitewide discounts. We're especially seeing a big focus on toys and home items, like vacuum cleaners and patio heaters. However, one of our top deals includes the new Apple Watch 8 for $349, which is $50 off and its lowest price yet. 

That said, there are some deals that are less desirable. So we're updating this live blog all day with the best early Black Friday deals you can get — whether you're a member or non-member. Plus, if we see deals cheaper elsewhere, we'll highlight them for you so you'll pay the absolute lowest price possible.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals (12pm ET)

HP Chromebook

There are a lot of budget-friendly laptops/Chromebooks on sale at Walmart right now. If you're looking for the utmost cheapest one around, the HP 11-inch Chromebook is on sale for $79. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Keep in mind that those specs are probably fine for young kids (or light Web-based surfing), but it might be a tad underpowered for any sort of hardcore multitasking. In other words, this is good for kids or as a coffee table laptop used for internet browsing. 

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack

The holidays wouldn't be the same without toy deals. Whether you're shopping for a child or yourself — Walmart has a handful of board games, puzzles, Lego sets, and more on sale from $5. A few noteworthy items include Connect 4, Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, Nerf Motorized Blaster, Just Play Barbie Figures, and more. This is the biggest toy sale I can remember seeing from Walmart, so it's definitely worth browsing if you have any kids on your shopping list. 