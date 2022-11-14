LIVE Walmart Black Friday deals — $50 off Apple Watch 8, laptops from $79

The next round of Walmart Black Friday deals will be here in a few hours. Walmart's second Deals for Days event will kick off today (November 14). Walmart Plus members will once again get early access at 12 p.m. ET, whereas everyone else will have to wait until 7 p.m. ET. (Walmart Plus costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month and comes with a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). However, you must be a paying member to get early access).

The first Deals for Days event kicked off last Monday and included amazing deals across all categories. We saw 75-inch TVs for as little as $448, Chromebooks from $79, and tablets for just $79. (Many of these deals are still available). For today, Walmart is planning more sitewide discounts. We're especially seeing a big focus on toys and home items, like vacuum cleaners and patio heaters. However, one of our top deals includes the new Apple Watch 8 for $349, which is $50 off and its lowest price yet.

That said, there are some deals that are less desirable. So we're updating this live blog all day with the best early Black Friday deals you can get — whether you're a member or non-member. Plus, if we see deals cheaper elsewhere, we'll highlight them for you so you'll pay the absolute lowest price possible.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals (12pm ET)