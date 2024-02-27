Airalo Discount Codes for February 2024

FAQs

How does Airalo work? Airalo sells a range of e-SIMs, which are pre-paid and offer customers selected data allowances in their choice of over 200 countries. Customers can download the app free for mobile, and can login to install & activate different e-SIMs as and when they choose.

What kind of e-SIMs does Airalo offer? Airalo offers a range of local, regional and global e-SIMs for more than 200 countries. Prices start from $4.50, with between 1GB - 20GB of data to choose from. The range of plans varies depending on which country customers choose.

Can I contact Airalo? Yes, the brand offers 24/7 support to its customers through a range of channels. You can fill out the contact form via the contact page of their website, or click the live chat icon in the corner of any web page to start a live chat.

Refer a friend: Know someone who'd like Airalo's collection of e-SIMs? You can refer a friend by sending them a referral link, and you'll both receive $3 worth Airmoney credits which can be redeemed against your plan.

How to use Airalo Discount Codes 1) Select one of the available Airalo Discount Codes from the list above. 2) Click 'Get Code' to reveal your unique code, then copy it to your clipboard for later. 3) The Airalo website will have opened in your old tab - head over to start shopping. 4) Choose an e-sim you'd like to purchase, then click 'Buy'. 5) Login to or create an account, then you'll be brought to the checkout. 6) Look for the field marked 'Promo Code' and paste your code here. 7) Click 'Apply' and your order total should change to reflect your savings.

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.