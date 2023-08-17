FAQs

What kind of plans does Straight Talk offer? You can find a wide range of plans from the mobile network, covering unlimited allowances, data packages, home internet & multi-line plans and more. Prices start from $15 per month and rise up to $60 per month, with various bundles to suit all needs.

Can I track my Straight Talk order? Yes, you can track your order through the dedicated order tracking portal on the Straight Talk website. You'll need to enter your device number to see it's status, including a shipping time estimate. Any shipping costs will be displayed at the checkout, so keep an eye out for these before you make your purchase.

What is the Straight Talk return policy? Straight Talk only accepts returns on devices and not plans or SIM cards. You'll have 30 days from device delivery to return it to the company, and you can choose to receive either an exchange or a refund. Devices need to be sent back in like-new condition & their original packaging with all included accessories. You'll also need to cover the cost of returns.

How can I contact Straight Talk? You can check your balance and manage your mobile plan 24/7 by using the self-service feature - just send a text to 611611. If you're experiencing any technical issues, you can call also 1-877-430-CELL(2355). For any other queries, you'll need to mail the company at : Straight Talk, Inc., 9700 NW 112 Avenue, Miami, FL 33178. Ensure all mail is marked for the Attention of the Executive Resolution Department.

Hints and tips

Watch out for special offers: Straight Talk often runs limited-time special offers on specific devices & plans, with new deals added regularly. We've seen the likes of $250 off iPhones, free smartphones with select plans, and multi-line plans starting from $25. Keep an eye out on the home page and the Special Offers page, especially around season changes when you can expect the likes of summer, Christmas & back to school discounts.

Upgrade and trade-in: If you're looking to buy a new phone, make the most of the Straight Talk trade-in scheme to get some money back for your old device. You can enter details of your device on their website, and depending on the type of phone & its condition, you'll be given a quote for what its worth. If you're happy to trade it in, you can send your phone to Straight Talk free of charge, and they'll pay you with a Universal Mastercard Prepaid card which can be redeemed against future purchases.

Straight Talk Rewards: Straight Talk Rewards is the company's loyalty scheme where you'll earn points for sticking with the brand. Members will receive points for completing everyday actions like renewing their plans or making purchases - points can then be redeemed against purchases for discounts. The scheme is free to join, with a few bonus points up for grabs as soon as you sign up. You'll also get exclusive perks, extra point earning opportunities, & a range of discounts with the likes of stores, restaurants & cinemas in your area.

Join the Straight Talk Newsletter: Sign up to the Straight Talk newsletter with your chosen email address and you'll be kept up to date with product & promotion news, as well as exclusive discounts for members only. Signing up is free from the Straight Talk website.

Follow Straight Talk on social media: You can also find the brand on social media, where they post about new products & promotions. You'll find them on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram, letting you keep up wherever you prefer to scroll.