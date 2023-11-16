Boost Mobile Promo Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Boost Mobile offer free shipping? Yes, by default, Boost Mobile offers free shipping on all orders, including phones, SIM cards & accessories, so you won't pay a thing beyond the price of your items.

Can I get Boost Mobile Black Friday deals? Each year, Boost Mobile tends to offer deals for Black Friday covering phones, plans, accessories and more. Last year saw as much as 60% off selected handsets, plus up to 2 months of data added on to plans for free. We expect similar deals this year, and will be keeping this page up to date with the latest Boost Mobile Black Friday offers as we find them.

Does Boost Mobile offer international coverage? International service is available as an add-on to your plan, letting you enjoy roaming data in more than 100 countries. You'll need to buy this add-on, however, with prices depending on which countries you want included in your coverage, but starting from $5. Once you've bought international coverage, you'll receive the relevant pre-paid e-sim to use with your phone. The different plans between regions are available to view on the Boost Mobile website.

What is the Boost Mobile returns policy? Items can be returned to Boost Mobile so long as they are sent back to the retailer within 10 days of purchase and in like-new condition. You'll also need to send them back in the original packaging with all included accessories, manuals & other items. You can arrange pre-paid returns shipping by contacting the customer service team and letting them know which order you're planning to refund.

How do I contact Boost Mobile? If you need support from the Boost Mobile customer service team, you can call 833-502-6678 between 7am - 11pm (EST) Monday to Friday, or 7am - 10pm (EST) on Saturdays & Sundays. You can also access the live chat feature via the chat icon on the Boost website.

Watch for a Boost Mobile deal: Customers can find regular offers from Boost Mobile, with discounts on phones, plus freebies thrown in with selected plans. We tend to see the most generous deals around big events like Christmas, Labor Day and Black Friday. In previous years, we've seen monthly costs as low as $1, and iPhone SE models with unlimited data for $89. Make sure to check in at these times of year to save.

Take Advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program: Through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, low-income households can get mobile & internet plans for free or at discounted prices. Boost Mobile supports the scheme, and has guidance on who is eligible and how to apply for the scheme on its website.

Save with auto-pay: Turning on the auto-pay feature on your plan means each month, your plan will automatically renew. Boost Mobile offers discounts to customers who use this feature, as well as access to exclusive plans such as $25 a month for unlimited data (which is $15 cheaper each month than the unlimited data plan without auto-pay). Want to save even more? If you can get by on 5GB of data per month, you can bring those costs down even further to just $15 per month.

Earn Boostcoins to save: You can download the free Boost Mobile app from the Apple app or Google Play store, and use it to play mini games to earn Boostcoins. These coins can then be redeemed for phone credit, letting you go further with your allowance.

Trade-in old devices: Got some old devices you're no longer using? You can trade in smartphones, tablets and smartwatches through the Boost Mobile trade-in scheme in exchange for an eGift card, which can be redeemed with almost 200 retailers, letting you save on other online shops.

How to use Boost Mobile Promo Codes 1. Select a Boost Mobile Promo Code you'd like to use from the list above. 2. Click "Get Code" to reveal the code, then copy it for later. 3. The Boost Mobile website will have opened up in a new tab - head over to start shopping, adding items to your cart as you go. 4. When you're ready to order, click on your cart to head to the checkout. 5. On the right column of the first checkout page, look for a field marked "Gift card or discount code." 6. Manually enter your Boost Mobile promo code and click "Apply". 7. Checked your order total has now changed to reflect your discount. 8. Proceed through the rest of the checkout and place your order as normal.

