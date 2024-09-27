It's official: Opera VPN does not log your data

Opera VPN has joined the ranks of the best VPN services after receiving its first no-logs audit.

The audit, completed by Deloitte, confirmed that Opera VPN does not log, track, or store user data. This means that Opera has been proven to strictly adhere to its no-logs policy.

In the audit, Deloitte reviewed Opera's VPN infrastructure, its VPN controls, and its technical configuration. They also looked at Opera's internal documentation, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance with Opera's no-log policy.

Deloitte ultimately confirmed that Opera lives up to its no-logs policy and does not log or store any user data.

Independent audits, like the one Deloitte performed on Opera, are a transparent way for VPNs to prove that, when they say they don't log or track user data, they really mean it.

What is a no-logs policy?

One of the best ways to tell if a VPN is trustworthy is to check out if its no-logs policy has been audited. Plenty of VPNs claim not to log your data, but the only way to know for sure is if the VPN has undertaken a third-party audit of its policies.

This audit sees an independent party check to make sure that the VPN provider isn't tracking, logging, or storing your personal data, browser history, or any other kind of information tied to your online activity.

By completing regular no-log audits, VPN providers are able to prove that they are trustworthy and do not record your online activity.