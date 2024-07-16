Save 25% on ExpressVPN's Aircove router with this excellent Prime Day deal

ExpressVPN has been one of the best VPNs for a long time, but unlike its rivals, it very rarely offers any discounts on its products. With this Prime Day deal, though, that has all changed.

The brand's own router, Aircove, is the only dedicated VPN router of its kind, and comes preloaded with ExpressVPN apps. That means you can keep everything connected to your Wi-Fi safe and sound – and yes, that does include your Roomba.

This mega 25% off deal is the first time we've seen the product drop in price since its special launch pricing, and it also comes with a month-long free trial of ExpressVPN itself so you can make sure it suits your setup.

Aircove's little sibling, Aircove Go, is also discounted this Prime Day, so you can complete your setup and save almost $100 in the process.

Aircove + 30-day ExpressVPN free trial | $189.99 $142.50

Save 25%: Aircove is ExpressVPN's router that's specially designed to make it easier to use a VPN on every device you own. With a simple web-based control panel, you can set up different profiles, and even create parental controls for particular devices. This Prime Day deal is the first time it's been discounted, so it's an absolute steam right now. US/CA and global versions differ – find the correct links below: US + Canada version

Global version

Aircove Go + 30-day ExpressVPN free trial | $169.99 $127.50

Save 25%: Aircove Go is ExpressVPN's portable version of Aircove, which can fit in a pocket and be used to protect all your devices while you're on the go. It can also be used as a Wi-Fi extender when paired with an Aircove. Again, this is the first time it has ever been discounted, so if you're in the market, now's the time to buy. US/CA and global versions differ – find the correct links below: US + Canada version

Global version

ExpressVPN – from $6.67 per month

ExpressVPN is one of our top-rated VPNs, and excels when it comes to privacy, streaming, and ease of use. It's the best choice for beginners, and its integration with Aircove means it's the perfect choice for whole-home privacy. Tom's Guide readers can claim 3 months free on the 12-month plan, which works out at $6.67 per month. You'll also have a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure it's the one for you.

Why is this ExpressVPN Aircove deal so good?

Well, for starters, neither Aircove nor Aircove Go have been discounted since their launch – barring a short introductory deal – so this is the cheapest they've ever been.

If you're already an ExpressVPN customer, they'll be an excellent upgrade to your home, and will enable every device to connect to the VPN – not just those that can install the apps.

Lots of the best routers allow you to install VPNs, but none have the simple backend that Aircove offers. It's as easy as using the app on your phone or PC – and if you've ever tried to fiddle around with the settings on a router, you'll know how much of a difference that will make.

Of course, other VPNs are available – our top pick is NordVPN, and the best cheap VPN is Surfshark, but ExpressVPN matches them every step of the way.