Ah, Black Friday – the time of year where everything you could possibly think of goes on sale. In the mad rush to get your various gifts (and treats for yourself!) sorted, you may not realize that Black Friday is also the perfect time to get your hands on the software you need to protect yourself online.

That's right – there are plenty of Black Friday VPN deals too. That means that many of the best VPN providers will be offering excellent deals on their products, so if you want the chance to protect your data, spoof your location and/or encrypt your Wi-Fi connection, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so.

You may think that Black Friday deals are pretty simple, and overall, they basically are – we all know we're likely to see some great deals from some of the top providers. However, there are a few key pieces of information that you may want to keep in mind when you're looking for the best deal.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about VPN deals this Black Friday.

1. The best deals are on long-term VPN plans

If you know anything about VPNs, you'll know that VPNs tend to get cheaper the longer you commit to them, with the best cheap VPNs having contracts that are years long.

Nowhere is this more aptly demonstrated than by FastestVPN's Black Friday deal, which is for a lifetime subscription. That's right, for just one upfront payment of $30 (or $23 with code BFCM24), you can get a VPN for life. It's not the very best, but it is very cheap.

This also mean that the top-tier VPNs are offering discounts on their multi-year plans, too, with prices dipping below $2 per month. One such deal is from Surfshark, which is offering $1.99 per month for its 2 year contract. This even comes with 4 months extra free, and it was the fastest VPN in our testing.

Going even lower than this is PrivadoVPN, which is offering a VPN for lower than $1.50 per month – $1.48 per month to be exact – for a two year contract, with three months extra free.

2. This Black Friday will have some never-before-seen deals

Black Friday usually sees retailers put on incredibly good deals, and VPN providers also get in on this action. This Black Friday, however, has seen some deals that almost have to be seen to be believed.

For instance, ExpressVPN has discounted its price for the first time ever, bringing down the price of a two year contract to $4.99 per month. This marks the first time the best iPhone VPN has been available for less than $5, too – truly a momentous occasion.

Additionally, one of the best streaming VPNs, Proton VPN, has brought its price down to below $3 for the first time, too, to $2.99 per month for a two year contract.

This means this Black Friday you'll be able to get your hands on some previously unheard of prices.

3. These are (probably) the best VPN deals for the rest of the year

While it's likely there may be some seasonal sales to round out the year, in all likelihood Black Friday will see the lowest prices from VPN providers for the next 12 months.

So, if you want to get our top-rated VPN, NordVPN, for under $3 per month, now is the best time to do so. Our top-ranked VPN is currently available for $2.99 per month for a two year contract plus three months extra free. Similarly, if you've been eyeing up PureVPN, this is likely to be the best time to get it for just $1.99 per month for a 12-month contract, plus a year's free use of PureVPN's password manager, PureKeep.

To see all the best offers, check out our best Black Friday VPN deals article, where we take a deep dive into what VPN providers are offering this Black Friday.