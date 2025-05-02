Ever heard of a VPN? Take our survey and help shape our content

Here at Tom's Guide, we love writing about the best VPNs and all the data privacy and cybersecurity news that come with them. Every day we're testing various VPNs to see how effective they are – but we want to know what you think of VPNs, whether or not you use them, and what you think is the most important thing they can do.

By taking part in our short survey, you can help shape what we cover in Tom's Guide and help us give better recommendations to our loyal readers.

The survey will take less than five minutes and all answers are anonymous.

No prior knowledge is required. So whether you're a seasoned VPN expert or have never heard of them before, you can help.

The VPN boom

In 2023, the VPN industry was estimated to be worth approximately $50 billion and this number is predicted to reach approximately $137 billion by 2030 – so VPNs are big business.

But not everyone has heard of them, and even fewer actively use them. While not everyone needs a VPN, there are a huge range of VPN uses – some of which you may not have thought of.

The Tom's Guide VPN team immerse ourselves in VPNs all day, everyday, so whatever you want to know, we've got you covered.

Our best VPN list is the holy grail of VPN content. Everything you need to know about our top five providers is packed into one place.

As well as this, we have some smaller, more targeted guides. If there's something specific you want to know, consider checking these articles out as well.

We have guides to the most secure VPNs, best VPNs for streaming, the fastest VPNs, the best cheap VPNs, and the best free VPNs.

There are also guides detailing the best VPNs on each device. It doesn't matter if you're looking for the best VPN for iPhone, best VPN for Mac, best VPN for Windows, or even the best VPN for Linux – we've done the testing, and can help you pinpoint the right choice for you.

As internet censorship and attacks on our online privacy increase, wrestling back control of our data is more important than ever – and getting a VPN is a great way to start.