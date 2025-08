Online Security

It's not surprising that the Online Safety Act doesn't cover personal data safety

VPNs

OFCOM discourages VPN use to avoid age verification checks – but privacy advocates see no alternative

VPNs

Will the UK government ban VPNs?

VPNs

Political turmoil and military tensions see 24 internet restrictions imposed so far in 2025

VPNs

I'm a VPN expert — these are the top three VPN services I recommend

VPNs

Streaming giants become the latest group to target VPNs in a bid to combat piracy

VPNs

Think you have nothing to hide? A VPN might still be useful