Why wait for Prime Day? 7 epic deals on the latest Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh routers

With only a week to go before Prime Big Deal Days , you might be holding off buying anything on Amazon before then. However, if you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers , I have good news for you. Some of the top devices we’ve reviewed from TP-Link, Asus, Linksys and even Amazon’s own eero are on sale right now.

Whether you’re looking for one of the best Wi-Fi routers or even one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems with Wi-Fi 7 on board, you have quite a few options to pick from. The latest wireless standard combines three data bands, ultra-wide data channels and can even use multiple channels simultaneously for even faster speeds with lower latency. You also want to make sure you pair your new Wi-Fi 7 router with one of the best cable modems to take full advantage of its faster upload and download speeds.

Here are 7 of the best deals I’ve found on Wi-Fi 7 routers, but stay tuned to Tom’s Guide all next week as we’ll be highlighting all of the big sales and discounts during Prime Big Day Deals.

Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh router deals

TP-Link Archer BE550: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

The Archer BE550 is the perfect way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 on a budget. This tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router features the same V-Fold design language as the more expensive BE800 but still packs in plenty of ports. There’s a 2.5 Gbps WAN port along with four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports around back and even a USB port for sharing data across your network. The BE550 can reach a max speed of 9.2 Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi 7 signal.

TP-Link Archer BE800: was $599 now $391 @ Amazon

The Archer BE800 takes things up a notch with faster speeds, more multi-gig Ethernet ports and an LED screen on the front. Along with four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports and a USB port, you also get two 10 Gbps WAN ports, one of which is a SFP+ combo port for Fiber internet. The BE800 can reach a max speed of 19 Gbps and even has a separate network for your smart home devices. In our Archer BE800 review, we were really impressed with its LED screen which can show the weather, the time and even emojis.

Linksys Velop Pro 7: was $699 now $424 @ Amazon

The Velop Pro 7 is actually a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 7 and this two-pack can cover up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless signal. It also supports more than 200 connected devices simultaneously and new satellites can be added to your mesh network in under 10 minutes. As for ports, you get a 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four gigabit LAN ports around the back of both units. In our Velop Pro 7 review, we praised this mesh Wi-Fi system for its affordable price and built-in security software.

TP-Link Deco BE63: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The Deco BE63 is the more affordable version of TP-Link’s Deco BE85 flagship Wi-Fi 7 mesh system. It doesn’t skimp on features though and has a max speed of 10 Gbps. On the back of each Deco BE63 unit, you get four 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports (with the one connected to your cable modem acting as the WAN port) and a USB port for data transfer. The two-pack that’s currently on sale can cover up to 7,600 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal with support for 200-plus connected devices.

TP-Link Archer GE800: was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

If you want one of the best gaming routers with Wi-Fi 7 support, then the Archer GE800 certainly fits the bill. It has a unique design with wings on either side that feature built-in RGB lighting. You can control the GE800’s lighting effects through a button on the front or through TP-Link’s Tether app or even your browser. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode button there too. Around back, there are two 10 Gbps WAN ports one of which is SFP+ combo port for fiber internet, four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports and a USB port.

Asus RT-BE96U: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon

The Asus RT-BE96U is one of the fastest Wi-Fi 7 routers to date and it even includes built-in, subscription-free security software as well as parental controls. Around back, there are two 10 Gbps ports (one for WAN, one for LAN), four gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB ports. In our Asus RT-BE96U review , we loved its fast speeds and all of the detailed information available in its app. This one could drop to even a lower price during Prime Big Day Deals though.