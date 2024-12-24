Raw turkey, massive arguments, and data leaks – how to avoid the biggest holiday mistakes

No matter how much we plan in advance, mistakes during the holiday season are bound to happen. Some of us will have problems cooking Christmas dinner, and many of us will have a family argument or four. But alongside the traditional Christmas mishaps, one thing we want everyone to avoid is their data being compromised.

I'm sure some of you will have experienced this in the past, or at least been close to falling for something like a scam message, so read on to find out how using one of the best VPNs can help you avoid becoming the victim of a data leak – and maybe I'll throw in a classic Christmas tip or two as well.

Decorations not data leaks

The last thing anyone wants ruining your Christmas is riding off in their sleigh with your personal information. Whether a company you use has been compromised, your ISP sells your data to profit, or you fall victim to a scam, having your personal information obtained by anyone you don't want it to be is neither fun nor festive.

The best way to deal with this is to avoid it happening in the first place. Using one of the best VPNs is a great place to start. VPNs protect your personal information by routing your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel, keeping it safe from third parties and hackers.

Many VPNs utilise the super-secure AES-256 encryption, and some are even beginning to implement an even stronger level of protection, post-quantum encryption. With these in play, you can be reassured no hacker, nosy government, or ISP is going to see your data.

A large number of VPN providers include a form of threat protection in their VPN plans, and alongside the best antivirus software, and these are an effective defence against typical causes of data leaks.

These tools monitor sites, identifying and flagging malicious and scam websites or links, and warning you before you click on them. NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro is an example of this, and has recently been rated as the best VPN malware protection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You should also be adopting good online security habits. Familiarise yourself with common red flags and scam tactics. If you receive a link asking you to enter your personal information or payment details, proceed with caution. Never enter your details or click a link unless you are 100% sure it's safe, and you should always double check with the company or bank the request is coming from.

Fake shops are another tactic used by scammers, and common red flags include typos, skewed reviews, and "too good to be true" deals. Scammers prey on online shoppers during the holiday season, so it is important to be extra vigilant at this time of year.

123456 is still the world's most popular password, and many people are not using strong, unique passwords. This is such an important step in protecting yourself from data leaks, and should not be overlooked. All your passwords should be different, and should be at least 14 characters, and include a mixture of letters, numbers, and symbols.

Using one of the best password managers is a great option, as they generate, and securely store, all your passwords for you. A variety of VPN providers include a password manager in their plans, including NordVPN's NordPass, and ExpressVPN's Keys.

Gifted a data leak?

But what if Santa has delivered you a data leak this year? Despite all the protection, it can happen – but there are ways to mitigate its effects.

Top VPN provider NordVPN offers NordProtect as part of its Prime plan, and ExpressVPN offers Identity Defender. Both these services offer up to $1 million in cyber insurance, as well as monitoring the dark web for your data.

NordProtect includes up to $100,000 in cyber extortion protection, while Identity Defender includes Data Removal. This tool scans for, and requests removal of, any personal information collected by data brokers.

Data removal services are another effective tool in removing your data from third parties. Incogni is a service which offers data removal, and it also contacts data brokers with removal requests. Incogni continuously repeats this cycle to ensure your data remains protected, and is included in Surfshark's One+ plan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Family arguments? What arguments?

We love spending time with our family over the holiday season – but let's be honest, they can do our heads in. Family arguments are as much a part of Christmas as presents, games, and food, but can we avoid them?

Everyone's family is different, so what is suggested here may not work for you. You may not have the luxury of implementing these tips, and family dynamics are a real struggle for some – but if you want to give it a go, these are some good first steps.

It's always important to remember that most people have good intentions, and just want the celebrations to be a success. It's a stressful time of year and people are just trying their best.

It's important to recognise the work and effort people put into the big day, so remember that before you have a go at someone for forgetting to peel carrots!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Houses can often be very crowded, so take time for yourself and, if possible, find a quiet space to cool off and calm down if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Try and think before you speak. Things are said in the heat of the moment which add fuel to the fire, so taking a breath will help. Pausing and counting to 10 is a good way of diffusing an argument.

Finally, it's the elephant in the room, but try not to drink too much. Christmas is a time for celebrating and enjoying yourself, but alcohol tends to be a cause of a lot of arguments.

I'm sure many of you will ignore this bit, but consider one fewer glasses of eggnog or prosecco!

Time to cook, not argue

There's no need to panic. Following all these steps will go a long way in protecting you from a data leak and family strife, and make sure you'll be entering 2025 with a big smile on your face.

Anyway, it's Christmas so let's spread some cheer and, as promised, I'll share an extra tip. We all know the main event of Christmas Day is the food – pigs in blankets, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, the list goes on. But if you can't quite get that centrepiece turkey right, then you might want to keep on reading.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic American roast turkey recipe

Gather up your ingredients, clear some space, and preheat that oven – it's time to prepare your best-ever Christmas turkey.

Nothing good is ever achieved with poor planning and preparation, so let's start there. First off, preheat your oven to 325°F (approx 165°C). You're then going to want to remove any giblets, if they're included, or unwanted extras from the turkey – but don't throw them away, as giblets are perfect for creating amazing, rich gravy!

Ingredient List 1 whole turkey (12-14 lbs), thawed if frozen

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 lemon, halved

1 onion, quartered

4 cloves peeled garlic

4 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

Next, rinse the turkey under cold water, and pat dry with a paper towel. Once the turkey is dry, you'll want to season it up.

Grab a bowl, and mix the soft butter, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, and dried rosemary together. This should create a nice mixture you can then rub under and over the turkey skin. Be careful not to tear the skin when doing this, and ensure the whole turkey is evenly covered.

To give the meat even more flavor, you'll then want to take your halved lemon, quartered onion, garlic cloves, and herb sprigs, and stuff the turkey's cavity – not a euphemism! Once stuffed, tie the legs together and tuck in the wings.

Now it's time for roasting. Place your turkey in a sizeable roasting pan, and cover loosely with aluminum foil. You'll want to keep it in the oven for around 3-4 hours, basting it with juices every 30 minutes for added flavor and moisture – if you're looking for golden-brown skin, remove the foil for the last 30 minutes.

Cook until the internal temperature is 175°F (approx 80°C) and once done, remove from the oven and allow it to rest for 20-30 minutes. This is a great time to gather all the excess juices, and giblets from earlier, and add them to your gravy.

Once rested, carefully carve the turkey, serve, and enjoy!