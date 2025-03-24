Samsung’s 'Haean' smart glasses will reportedly launch this year — here's everything to expect

There could be two pieces of Samsung headwear this year

We know that Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset will be arriving later this year, but it may not be coming alone. In an interesting twist of fate, a new report claims that Samsung could release a set of Android-powered smart glasses around the same time.

This report comes from ETNews, claiming that Samsung wants to release the glasses within the year. We don’t have an actual product name, but the official codename for these specs is “Haean” — after the township near South Korea’s northern-eastern border.

Samsung is said to be finalizing features and specifications right now, with the glasses themselves reportedly running on the same Android XR software as Project Moohan. ETNews also believes that Samsung will be emphasizing the comfort angle, with options to adjust Haean glasses based on the shape of the user's face.

It’s also expected that the glasses will come with a range of cameras and sensors that can track user movements. That suggests there will be some kind of gesture control involved, even if it isn’t full-scale spatial computing.

Haean smart glasses: What to expect

Aside from that, the report doesn’t reveal a whole lot more about the glasses. However, previous reports have mentioned key details that may be on the way.

The first is that these glasses may not feature a display, and operate in a similar fashion to the Meta Ray-Ban glasses. A separate patent detailing glasses capable of “displaying visual objects” means this design may not stick around forever.

Late last year it was also reported that the glasses would be powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chip, while also featuring a 155mAh battery and a 12MP Sony camera. Since we have seen newer XR-centric chips from Qualcomm, I’d expect the chip situation to have changed since November.

These specs were also reported to weigh just 50 grams (1.7 ounces), and come sporting a custom Gemini model from Google.

We still don’t know when the Project Moohan headset will be released, which means there’s no telling when the Haean glasses might also arrive beyond the vague “this year” claims.

So we’re just going to have to sit tight, and wait to see what Samsung (and Google) have in store for us.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

