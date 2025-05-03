We've all been there. You find a perfect mattress at an astonishingly low price, but something is amiss...Can you actually get a good-quality bed at such a low price?

The answer depends on a number of factors.

The best cheap mattresses offer great comfort and support at an affordable cost, even if they don't have all the bells and whistles of one of the top-rated mattresses.

However, some budget mattresses are so cheap because they've cut corners by using subpar or even hazardous materials, not providing a trial or even a return policy, or simply having a shoddy build.

So, if you're bargain-hunting for a new mattress in the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, avoid any potential beds with these three red flags.

3 red flags to watch out for when buying a cheap mattress online or in store

1. It's marked final sale or clearance

Clearance or final sales offer a last-chance opportunity to buy any discontinued mattress models from top-rated mattress brands such as Casper and Tempur-Pedic, and at an affordable price, too.

But there's a catch: they aren't returnable or exchangeable. Once you've bought it, you're pretty much stuck with it.

So, if you trust the brand or are already familiar with the mattress and want to buy it before it's gone for good, by all means, take the chance.

2. Its foam isn't CertiPUR-US certified

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CertiPUR-US certified foam isn't some fancy accreditation awarded to luxury organic beds. It's actually a fairly standard stamp of approval to say the mattress foam adheres to environmental and health safety standards.

Obviously, this doesn't apply to foamless mattresses, but any budget bed that uses foam should have this certification regardless of cheap price.

If it doesn't, avoid at all costs.

3. It's under 8" thick

(Image credit: Future)

If you're wondering how thick should a mattress be, most adults need a bed that's 8" tall or over. Any thinner and you may as well look through our best mattress toppers guide as such as short mattress won't be much thicker.



For context, stomach and back sleepers should fare well on a mattress with a depth of 10" while side sleepers should be looking for a mattress with a depth of 12" to ensure that it contains enough layers to provide ample pressure relief.

How much should you pay for a cheap mattress?

(Image credit: Future)

We define a cheap mattress as any queen size regularly sold for under $500. In an ideal world, you'd be able to get a good queen mattress for under $100, but that's pretty impossible.

The average price of an affordable mattress is $349 for a queen, so expect to pay between $200 to $500 for a good cheap queen-size mattress.

Tips for buying a cheap mattress online

When shopping for a cheap mattress online, expect to buy a mattress in a box. The top-rated mattresses in a box are just as high-quality as the traditional mattresses in a store, possibly even better.

However, you can buy flat-packed mattresses from online luxury brands. While they tend to come with white-glove delivery, mattresses that are shipped flat (such as our favorite Saatva mattresses) usually come at a premium price.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, decide if you'd rather buy a flat-packed mattress (and check if it comes with free installation) or a rolled-up mattress in box. If you spring for the latter, read our guide on what to expect when unboxing a mattress.

Other tips include looking for a sleep trial (the standard lasts for 100 nights), checking how long shipping takes, whether returns a free or come with a fee, and checking the specs to see whether the mattress is right for you and your bedroom.

For more info, check out our guide on how to buy a cheap mattress.

Tips for buying a cheap mattress in store

Buying a mattress in a store allows you to get a first-hand experience with the bed before buying it. Be sure to spend a good amount of time checking out the mattress, and don't be afraid to lie on it in your usual sleep position.

Always consult the salespeople as they should know a great deal about mattress models. Plus, you can speak with the sales team to discuss delivery dates and methods, such as if they can accommodate any mobility issues you have.

Meanwhile be sure to do your own research on which type of mattress suits your budget, body type, sleep position, and any sleep issues before going to the store.

(Image credit: Getty)

You also don't need to buy a mattress in a single trip. If you spot a mattress you like, you can go home and some internet sleuthing to see if it's cheaper elsewhere or has any features that are either compatible or incompatible with your sleep needs.

If you're unsure if you'd prefer to buy a mattress in a store or online, then read our guide to buying a mattress online vs online.