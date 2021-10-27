Breville Juice Fountain Elite: Specs Size: 12 x 13.1 x 10.6 inches

Weight: 15.45 lbs

Capacity: Juice container: 34oz, Pulp container: 3.2qt

Controls: Two speed control switch, low and high options; Red off button

Power: 1000W and 13,000 RPM

Accessories: 34 fl. oz juice jug with froth separator

If you’re going to make juice, you might as well make a lot and save yourself the extra washing up. The Breville Juice Fountain Elite makes it possible to produce 34oz of juice at a time, at the flick of a switch. With two different power settings, users can process harder materials, like carrots and kale, just as easily as softer items like oranges. As a bonus, this model also retains the simple design Breville is known for, making clean-up fast and easy.

Of course, these benefits come at a price tag of $299.99. This is at the higher end of juicers on the market, although by no means the most expensive. For such a price, some customers may be disappointed by the volume of juice yielded from the centrifugal design; others in this range often deploy a masticating process, for greater yield. Nevertheless, as you will see from our Breville Juice Fountain Elite review, it juices well and the simple design works in its favor when it comes to assembly, disassembly and cleaning. For some, that balance might prove worth the price.

Breville Juice Fountain Elite review: Price and availability

The Breville Juice Fountain Elite is available at Breville for $299.95 and at Amazon for $300.66, in silver only.

Breville Juice Fountain Elite review: Design

The Breville Juice Fountain Elite is a sturdy upright style, measuring over 15lbs despite the neat footprint of 12 x 13.1 inches. This Breville juicer consists of two separate collection points, a large pulp container and a juice jug, which connect on either side of the main body of the juicer. It can be stored easily on a countertop, due to the detachable containers, and the power cord can be wrapped underneath the model as with other Breville juicers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The body of the juicer deploys a silver handle for child-locking purposes, as well as a clear red “Off” button on the front of the juicer. The two power settings (Low and High) are controlled by another switch on the front of the juicer, for easy access, while the large chute ensures easy insertion of fruit. To round it out, components are dishwasher-safe for maximum convenience.

Breville Juice Fountain Elite review: Juicing performance

During each of our tests, the Breville Juice Fountain Elite performed well but it particularly shone with the carrot, ginger and lemon juice recipe, where it yielded 50%: the highest of any centrifugal design. It also surpassed expectations with an apple, kale and celery juice, extracting an impressive 70% of juice from the ingredients. It was on the harder materials that the second, higher speed setting really came into its own and enabled greater extraction than with other, simpler juicing models, although at a high volume of 87dB.

(Image credit: Breville)

For some reason, this impressive performance was not recreated with the beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe, where it scored a middling 60% yield. However, this amount was well within the average range of juice provided and so not a bad result. With the softer fruits, the amount of juice produced was less noticeably high, but still respectable: orange juice produced a 57% yield, while a pineapple, mango and orange juice recipe produced a 60% yield. These recipes only required the lower setting, which registered a very quiet 69dB, and there was no leakage or spray back throughout. Instead the pulp was neatly collected within the container and main juicing body. Overall, these yields were either average or above average, demonstrating reliability across all produce types.

Breville Juice Fountain Elite review: Ease of use and cleaning

This Breville Juice Fountain Elite is easy to assemble and clean, thanks to its simple design. With only four components, three of which can be wiped down with a sponge, this juicer is very intuitive to put together and use.

(Image credit: Breville)

Rather than relying on extra juicing components, this model utilizes different motor speeds to process different densities of fruit and vegetables — a blessing for users who prioritize speed and convenience. There is also a cleaning brush provided for use on the mesh extraction device, which works sufficiently well. As mentioned earlier, the cover, filter, pulp container, disc and jug are dishwasher-safe too, adding to ease of cleaning.

Breville Juice Fountain Elite review: Verdict

Users of the Breville Juice Fountain Elite will likely be impressed by its consistent performance, ease of use and efficiency of cleaning. It is expensive for a centrifugal design, pricing at three times higher than Breville’s Juice Fountain Compact juicer, yet you do receive more bang for your buck — denser materials were processed much more efficiently by this model than by other juicers. At the same time, it retains the convenience of a lower-price juicer, so you won’t spend hours cleaning after every use.

For customers who know they will mostly be making green juice or carrot juice, this is worth the investment. It’s not the most efficient product, yielding lower volumes of juice than our winning model, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, but it performs well across the board and is over $100 cheaper than the Hurom — a solid deal.