Nutribullet Juicer: Specs Type: Centrifugal

Size: 8.8 x 9.4 x 16 inches

Weight: 9 lbs

Capacity: 27oz Juice Jug, 50oz Pulp Container

Controls: Off, Low, High power settings

Power: 800 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug with lid and froth separator, pulp container, cleaning brush

Everyone loves the idea of owning a juicer, but the effort of assembling and cleaning puts a lot of us off. The Nutribullet Juicer was designed with those people in mind, being comprised of just three components for the most simple and fuss-free experience. It’s not quite as effective at extracting juice from denser vegetables and leafy greens, compared to the more advanced masticating models, but for many people this will be an acceptable compromise in exchange for the amount of time saved throughout the process.

The Nutribullet Juicer is also one of the most affordable models of any we tested, frequently available for under $100. Combined with the easy functionality and extra-wide feed chute, it’s a great entry point for anyone looking to start juicing at home without spending longer in the kitchen than they need to. It won’t win prizes for yield volume, but it also won’t disappoint in any category of juice.

Nutribullet Juicer review: Price and availability

The Nutribullet juicer is available from Nutribullet for $109.99 and from Best Buy for $99.99.

Nutribullet Juicer review: Design

The centrifugal Nutribullet Juicer features an upright design, with a large clear pulp container built around the processing chamber. This does mean that the juicer will take up some room on a countertop, but the footprint is still a small 8.8 x 9.4 inches. It also doesn’t stretch quite as high as the tallest models, meaning it should fit under overhead cabinets. This model comes in a matte charcoal finish, which looks quite premium for the price point.

Nutribullet has also prioritized practicality and this shows in the design. A large silver dial on the front of the juicer offers two processing speeds, in a clear and accessible format.

The provided juice jug includes a secure lid, for reduced mess and transportability. Meanwhile the feed chute is three inches wide, allowing you to insert some whole items without any prep, including small apples. While the Nutribullet Juicer isn’t going to wow with design originality, it is a very inoffensive and functional model that will fit in with any kitchen.

Nutribullet Juicer review: Juicing performance

The Nutribullet Juicer deploys a centrifugal extraction system, which means it should struggle more with leafy greens and dense materials. Surprisingly, the Nutribullet was as efficient when processing these kinds of produce as it was when working with softer, juicier fruits and vegetables. In fact, it was consistently above average in every juicing category, although it couldn’t compare with some of the masticating juicers we tested.

Specifically, when juicing oranges, the Nutribullet produced a solid 58% juice yield, and this performance improved when pineapple and mango were added to the mix: the yield rose to 65%. This juicer also reported one of the higher yields for carrot, lemon and ginger juice (51%), particularly once the higher power setting was engaged. Notably, it was able to process kale quite effectively in the apple, kale and celery recipe, and therefore yield a respectable 65%. Finally, when processing a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry juice, the Nutribullet was able to produce a strong 62.5% juice yield, although it did struggle a bit more with the beet greens. Overall, this was a very decent performance for one of the most affordable and simple juicers that we tested.

Nutribullet Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

This category is where the Nutribullet Juicer really shines. With three components that easily slot together in seconds, it is possible to assemble the model; make your juice; disassemble and clean within a matter of minutes.

The stainless steel sieve responds well to a cleaning brush and the sieve, pulp basin and juice pitcher are all dishwasher-safe, making this one of the easiest juicers to use on a daily basis. The dial on the front ensures that using the machine is intuitive, but just in case there’s also a child lock for added security.

Nutribullet Juicer review: Verdict

The Nutribullet Juicer provides great value for money, with juice yields that compare favorably to some of the more expensive models we tested, although not nearly as high as our winning juicer (the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer). This is particularly impressive for a centrifugal-style machine; these usually struggle against tougher materials, but the Nutribullet Juicer was able to work well with kale and carrot.

The juicer also offers unparalleled convenience and ease of use, thanks to its simple design and easy-to-clean components. It’s not the most exciting to look at, nor does it offer any advanced features, but for the price this is a very dependable option that many on-the-go juicers will appreciate.