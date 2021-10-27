Hurom HAA Slow Juicer: Specs Type: Masticating

Size: 8.8 x 7.8 x 16.0 inches

Weight: 18.2 lbs

Capacity: 16.9 oz.

Controls: On/Off, Reverse function

Power: 150 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug, pulp container, two cleaning brushes, drying rack

As there are cheaper options available, you need to be getting something special to justify the expense of this juicer. Fortunately, that’s exactly what you get with the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer. The sleek, unfussy design, which is available only in classic neutrals or today’s favourite shade of rose gold, is a good clue to what you’ll find inside: efficient, supercharged extraction for uniformly high yields.

There’s only one power setting and your purchase won’t include as many extra components as other high-end juicers. But, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer makes sure it delivers where it counts, with enough functionality to also support making ice cream, nut milks and tofu — without overcomplicating the assembly. Not everyone will be able to afford this juicer and that is a mark against it, but as you will find out in our Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review, if you can then we believe it’s worth every cent.

Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review: Price and availability

The Hurom HAA Slow Juicer is available at Hurom for $439.00 and at Williams Sonoma for $439.95. It’s available in matte black, white and rose gold.

Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review: Design

This upright juicer is a lot more streamlined and stylish than other upright models, with a footprint of 8.8 x 7.8 inches and a sleek main body that comes in matte black, white or rose gold. The clean lines and sturdy construction balance out the heftier weight of the unit (18.2 lbs), which ensures stability on the countertop. The Hurom HAA Slow Juicer won’t draw too much attention to itself, but its quiet beauty means you won’t mind having it out on display even when it’s not in use.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hurom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Hurom)

From a practical perspective, there are fewer hidden functions and design features, but you won’t miss them. The simple design works in its favor when it comes to ease of assembly, disassembly and cleaning, and the low RPM and patented Slow Squeeze technology reduces the risk of oxidation, so juice stays fresher for longer. While there is no higher power setting, the reverse function ensures optimal performance even on denser produce.

Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review: Juicing performance

No matter what you throw at the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, it tackles it with ease and yields an incredible amount of juice. At the most basic level, an orange juice recipe resulted in 63% juice yield, which was not just the highest of any juicer we tested, but also the only one to crack 60 percent. There was a similarly high score for a tropical mix of pineapple, mango and orange: the juicer produced a yield of 68%, the highest of any recorded.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When put up against tougher materials like leafy greens, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer still came through strongly. Apple, kale and celery were juiced to an incredible yield of 79.5% (the highest of any model tested) and a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe produced a joint-best yield of 67%. Even with a carrot, lemon and ginger recipe — a common challenge for most juicers — the Hurom reported a respectable 46% yield, although this was its worst performance. Across the board, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer was either the top performer or in the top segment compared to other juicers — an impressive achievement.

Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

With no sharp blades to navigate around, the only cleaning challenge with the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer is the mesh of the fine and coarse strainers — and these pose no problem thanks to the two sizes of cleaning brush included with purchase. This juicer is also one of the very few to include a degree of self-cleaning; the brand recommends that you simply run water through the machine in between making different juices, with full disassembly only required at the end of the juicing session. The extra straining components do make assembly slightly more involved than the most simple centrifugal options, but it is still very intuitive to piece together and take apart as needed.

Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review: Verdict

The Hurom HAA Slow Juicer is our number one pick for best overall juicer, thanks to its consistently high yields and beautiful design. The brand has been careful to give you everything you need to make juice (and other products) as quickly and efficiently as possible, without overcomplicating the process with unnecessary bells and whistles. And somehow, it achieves this within a very attractive package that most people would be proud to display on their countertop.

Our only real criticism of this juicer is the very high price point: $439.99 is simply not accessible for many people. Our best budget juicer, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, is by comparison almost seven times cheaper, although you won’t get anywhere near as high a juice yield. However, if you are someone who can afford to pay the price — or someone who cares enough about juicing to want to save up for it — then we could not recommend the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer more.