If you’ve picked up a Google Pixel 5a , the next thing you should do is find one of the best Google Pixel 5z cases to protect your wondrous little gadget. While Google’s latest A series phone is relatively inexpensive, even $449 handsets are subject to the laws of physics.

As the first Pixel A series phone to sport water resistance, the Pixel 5a is certainly safe from splashes. But other hazards — drops, scratches and the mishaps of daily life — are still a risk without a case to absorb the blows.

Thankfully, you can choose from a wide variety of the best Google Pixel 5a cases to keep your new phone safe. And some of the candidates offer more than protection, with the ability to stave off fingerprints from daily use, carry cards and cash in built-in wallets or just add flair to the look of your phone.

No matter what you're looking for to keep your Pixel 5a as pristine as possible, we can help you locate the best accessory for you. These are the best Google Pixel 5a cases we've found thus far.

What is the best Google Pixel 5a case?

As with most accessories, the best Google Pixel 5a case depends on your own style and taste. We suggest looking at a wide variety of different cases before making your decision so that you can find one that meets what you value, whether it’s materials, functionality, color, features or price.

Each of the options we've selected in our roundup of the best Google Pixel 5a cases has something unique. For a more thin, lightweight option, you'll want to try the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case. It's slim, lightweight, and features an anti-slip matte surface.

If staying true to the Google brand is important to you, then you might find the official Google Pixel 5a case a better purchase. Its comes in a variety of colors, features a small, fun logo that tells folks exactly what you're using, and it's crafted from recycled materials.

Some users may be interested in having their phone cases act as something extra -- a wallet, for example. The Ghostek Exec Magnetic Wallet Case is an excellent example that offers great protection, but it can also help you carry your ID, credit cards, and more.

Best Google Pixel 5a cases

1. Google Pixel 5a Case The best Google Pixel 5a case overall Specifications Colors: Black, Lime, Pink, Moon Materials: Recycled polycarbonate, thermoplastic elastomer

As always, Google has its own official cases for one its phones. In this instance, the Google Pixel 5a case is sustainably made with recycled materials, all of which are lightweight and durable, with shock resistance that helps you guard your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches.

That’s a change from the fabric material Google has used in the past, but the result is an attractive, almost frosted plastic. The Google Pixel 5a Case comes in four different colors: Black Moss, Maybe Moon, Likely Lime, and Partially Pink. And at $29, it should be within the budget of bargain-hunting Pixel 5a owners.

2. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for Pixel 5a Best lightweight Google Pixel 5a case Specifications Colors: Matte black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Spigen can always be counted on for a lightweight yet attractive case, and its Liquid Air Armor option is a great choice for Pixel 5a owners looking for an affordable type of protection.

The Liquid Air Armor Case of the Pixel 5a is slim, form-fitted, and emblazoned with an attractive diamond pattern plus an anti-slip matte surface to fight fingerprints. It's also rated for military grade protection with air cushion tech for anti-shock protection. At less than $20, Spigen’s case is as affordable as it is lightweight.

3. Caseology Vault Case for Pixel 5a Best Google Pixel 5a case for drop protection Specifications Colors: Black, Gray Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Caseology's collection of case options are often associated with strong, tough construction. The Caseology Vault for Pixel 5a is no different. It lives up to its name, encasing your phone in a flexible layer of shock-proof TPU with a drop-proof pattern.

The solid construction of the Vault Case should protect your Pixel 5a from everyday drops as well as more damaging falls. It's been drop tested and certified with military-grade materials, and it's compatible with a screen protector. If you want to turn your phone into a tank, this is a great option.

4. OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Pixel 5a The best Google Pixel 5a case to fight germs Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate

OtterBox is a hallowed name in phone cases, with plenty of different options for folks to choose from. Pixel 5a owners will want to consider the Commuter Series case for their phone.

Otterbox’s Commuter Series features microbial technology that helps fights germs on the case’s exterior; the case itself is infused with a silver-based additive that blocks additional microbial growth.

Otherwise, the Commuter Series for the Pixel 5a has a thin profile, with soft inner and hard outer layers to keep your phone from sustaining fall damage. Plus, the OtterBox limited lifetime warranty means free replacements should something happen to your investment.

5. Ghostek Exec Magnetic Wallet Case for Pixel 5a Best Google Pixel 5a wallet case Specifications Colors: Black, Gray, Pink Materials: Leather, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Balancing protection with functionality remains a challenge for case makers, but the Ghostek Exec Magnetic Wallet Case for Pixel 5a pulls off the trick. You get a built-in wallet case that fits four cards and can also detach to fit a bike mount, armband, and belt clip. Ghostek’s case can also attach to magnetic vent car mounts if you need your wallet on the go.

Raised bumper corners and a dual layer design keep the Pixel 5a safe from any unfortunate accidents. Choose from Black, Gray, and Pink color options.

6. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Pixel 5a Best clear Google Pixel 5a case Specifications Colors: Black, Clear Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Sometimes, simplicity is best. Opting for a clear phone case is a great way to show the world that you want to protect your assets but also let your phone breathe, so to speak. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case comes in a crystal clear edition, so you can show off your Pixel 5a, but keep it from getting damaged.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case features raised bezels to keep the screen and camera from coming into contact with surfaces, pronounced buttons for ease of access, and a TPU bumper with a polycarbonate back to keep your phone as safe as possible. Plus, it's nice and glossy, which is always a plus for clear cases.

Even if the clear version doesn’t appeal to you, Spigen sells a matte black version offering the same level of protection.

7. Caseology Parallax Case for Pixel 5a Best-looking Google Pixel 5a case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Green Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Caseology takes a different approach to its cases with the Parallax option, a unique-looking and exciting tactile design with pronounced grip. The Caseology Parallax Case for Pixel 5a is a dual-layered bumper case that comes with raised bezels to protect your screen. You can also count on drop-test certified, military grade protection from all the potential mishaps you might find yourself having.

You don’t sacrifice on looks with the Parallax case, which comes in Classic Blue, Matte Black, and Sage Green options. With this case on your Pixel 5a, you’ll be showing off something with a little edge too.

8. Hoomil Wallet Case for Pixel 5a Most flexible Google Pixel 5a wallet case Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polyurethane leather

The unique Hoomil Wallet Case is one of the best Google Pixel 5a cases because it offers an attractive way to care around your phone while also protecting the device. While it’s a leather wallet case, you still get triple-layer protection for your phone. All four corners have shockproof cushions to absorb any drops, and the magnetic closure keeps your phone safe and secure.

As for the wallet part of its name, Hoomil’s Pixel 5a case features two card slots and one money pocket so you can store your ID, cash, or anything else you need to take with you. There's even a kickstand for propping up your Pixel 5a to watch a video.

9. Vena vCommute Wallet Case for Pixel 5a Most stylish Pixel 5a wallet case Specifications Colors: Gray Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Another wallet option among the best Google Pixel 5a cases, the Vena vCommute Wallet Case promises military-grade drop protection in addition to giving you a way to tote around cash and cards.

A foldable leather flap on the rear of the case will help you set a viewing angle so you can enjoy your favorite shows on the Pixel 5a’s 6.43-inch OLED screen. It also helps that the vCommute Wallet Case is a real looker that can stand out from the crowd of similar-looking Pixel 5a accessories.

10. Ferilinso Anti-Fingerprint Case for Pixel 5a Most colorful Google Pixel 5a case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red Materials: Polycarbonate

The sleek and simple but attractive case Ferilinso case for the Pixel 5a is designed to keep fingerprints at bay. It's also extremely affordable at less than $10.

Crafted from matte, non-glossy material, Ferilinso’s case is designed to fight oil from fingertips, fingerprints, scratches, and other types of damage that you typically see across different kinds of cases.

Another thing that makes Ferilinso stand out from the crowd is range of colors — five different options — for adding your own personal touch to the Pixel 5a.

How to choose the best Google Pixel 5a case for you

When choosing the best possible Google Pixel 5a case that works for you, keeping your phone's looks and functionality is a high priority. As such, you'll want to pick up a case that can help reduce the potential damage from the drops or scuffs that everyday life will inevitably bring. Seek out better drop ratings and thicker materials if you want to have the best chance at keeping your phone pristine.

But that doesn't always mean defaulting to the most expensive Google Pixel 5a case. Don’t dismiss cheaper options, which can offer protection in droves, but without the name and materials that bigger brand names command. It's ultimately up to you to figure out whether you want to take the plunge and discover a great hidden option and pay less or pay a premium for a more familiar brand.

It may be an obvious point to make, but be sure to specifically search for Pixel 5a cases. At 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, the Pixel 5a is taller and wider than the Pixel 5, so cases built for the latter phone won’t fit the Pixel 5a at all.