10 Best Galaxy Note 10 Accessories

When it comes to the best Android phones , it's hard to find devices more capable or more powerful than Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup . And though the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are only now arriving in stores, they look to continue that tradition, thanks to big screens, compelling designs and an S Pen that extends the phones' capabilities.

As powerful as the Note 10 models are out of the box, though, accessories can help you do more by keeping the phones charged up and easy to take with you on the road. We've already looked at the best Galaxy Note 10 cases , so we took a closer look at accessories, from car chargers to screen protectors, that complement Samsung's latest phablets.

Read on to check out our roundup of the best accessories for your Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Wireless Charger Stand

One of the best additions to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup is support for fast wireless charging. And you can take advantage of that with the $80 Samsung Wireless Charger Stand . Just prop your Note 10 onto the 15-watt charger, and you can top up the Note 10's 3,500-mAh battery, even as you use the phone.

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector

While there are plenty of screen protector options available for smartphones, the Spigen NeoFlex might be your best bet. The screen protector comes with a TPU design to protect the Note 10's display, and at a price of just $11 for a pack of two, you get solid value. The NeoFlex even has a hole punch at the top to accommodate the Note 10's front-facing camera.

Cluvox Rapid USB-C Car Charger

If you're looking for a car charger for your Galaxy Note 10, consider the Cluvox Rapid USB-C Car Charger . It plugs directly into the lighter port in your car and comes with a 3.3-foot cable, making it easy to position the phone on your car's dashboard. Best of all, the $13 charger has two USB ports on it, so you can charge two different devices at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung's Galaxy Buds have quickly become a nice alternative to Apple's AirPods . The $130 wireless earbuds are pretty compact and fit nicely in your ears. They connect wirelessly to your Note 10 without much fuss and deliver strong audio. Best of all, they'll last more than 5 hours before you have to recharge them.

MoKo Camera Lens Protector

It might be clear why you would need a screen protector for the 6.3- and 6.8-inch displays on the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. But a camera protector might be in order, too. The $12 MoKo Camera Lens Protector attaches to the Galaxy Note 10's rear camera array, protecting those lenses from damage without causing any problems with your picture quality.

Samsung 45W USB-C Fast-Charging Wall Charger

The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus both offer 25-watt charging out of the box, a feature that lets you top off your phone's battery very quickly. (In our testing, the battery indicator on a drained Note 10 Plus got up to 33% after just 15 minutes of charging.) But for an even faster charge, you can upgrade to the $50 Samsung 45W USB-C Fast-Charging Wall Charger , since the new Notes can support 45-watt charging with a compatible charger. Opt for this charging accessory, and you'll get a full day's worth of power after just 30 minutes, Samsung says.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card

There's no microSD card slot on the Note 10, but if you opt for the larger Galaxy Note 10 Plus, you can still expand on the 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage that comes with the phablet. In that case, you might want to consider picking up the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card . The $35 device is inserted into the phone's microSD card slot and expands your storage by 256GB. And since it supports 100-megabyte-per-second performance, SanDisk's card should work well with just about any task you throw at it.

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder

The folks over at iOttie deliver one of the best car mount holders on the market, thanks to the $17 iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount Holder . Because it's a universal holder, it'll work with any handset, including the Note 10. Simply place your Note in the holder, press the sides against the device to keep it stable, and you're good to go.

Samsung USB-C to USB-C Cable

If you need a way to transfer files to and from your Galaxy Note 10, look no further than the Samsung USB-C to USB-C Cable . Plug the $15 cable into your phone on one end and insert the other into another device with a USB-C port, and you're ready to transfer files. Samsung's cable can also charge your phone, though only at pokey 5-watt speeds.

Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case

While there are plenty of cases available for the Galaxy Note 10 lineup, don't overlook the Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case . Featuring a rugged design that offers both protection against scratches and impact resistance, this $13 case features a kickstand on the back. That lets you prop up the phone when it's time to watch a video on the Note 10's expansive, bezel-free screen.