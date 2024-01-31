Best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases in 2024

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is one of the most impressive smartphones on the market, and it’s also one of the most expensive. From a design standpoint, the device’s IP68-rated aluminum shell should be able to handle a few drops and dings, but when you’re spending upwards of $1,000 on a premium smartphone, it’s best to invest in a case. It also wouldn’t hurt to throw a few bucks toward a screen protector.

That being said, the market for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases is immense. There are hundreds of options to choose from, and we understand how daunting it can be to scroll through page after page of protective accessories. That’s why we’ve put together this collection of our favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases.

We made sure to include a wide range of products, with considerations made for defensive tech, style, and price. We’ll also be updating this piece as new S24 Plus cases hit shelves, so check back soon to see the latest additions! In the meantime, you can also check out our list of the best phone cases for the standard Samsung Galaxy S24.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases

Best case overall 1. Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 Visit Site Best Galaxy S24 case overall Colors: Black/Grey (Twill), Sunset

Materials: Aramid

Weight: 0.74 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Terrific all-around protection

+ Resistant to wear, aging, and corrossion

+ MagSafe-compatible

- Pricey “Aramid fiber” may not be two words you hear every day, but in the context of smartphone cases, it’s music to our ears. This Pitaka case for the Galaxy S24 Plus is made from this premium material, which allows your S24 Plus to receive the clearest signal possible, and it’s also non-conductive. There’s a reason the military use this technology! At 0.74 ounces, the case is nice and light, and the textured side grips make it easy to hang onto your phone. Thinking about investing in a wireless charging station? Then you’ll be glad to know that this Pitaka product is also MagSafe-compatible. Runner-Up 2. Casetify Impact Ring Case Visit Site Runner-up Colors: Clear-Black

Materials: Re/CASETIFY

Weight: 1.76 ounces

Wireless charging: No + 13 impressive designs to choose from

+ Built-in lens cover and kickstand

+ Made from recycled materials

- Kickstand is only for horizontal placement Defense is a top priority for smartphone cases, but one should never pass up style! The Casetify Impact Ring Case for the Galaxy S24 Plus is a brilliant blend of both worlds. Featuring 13 unique and colorful designs from designlovefest, an LA-based artists collective, your S24 Plus will always be easy to spot. We’re big fans of the hinged cover too, which opens and closes over the phone’s camera tech. As an added bonus, this lens protector also pulls double-duty as a built-in kickstand. Best Clear Case 3. Zagg Crystal Palace with Kickstand Visit Site Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Re/CASETIFY

Weight: 1.76 ounces

Wireless charging: No + Durable and flexible design

+ Antimicrobial agent wards off bacteria

+ MagSafe-compatible

- Translucent design may not be for everyone If you’re prone to dropping your phone, the Zagg Crystal Palace case for the Galaxy S24 Plus should be added to your cart today. Not only does it provide up to 13 feet of drop protection, but the case is also strengthened with graphene — a material that’s tougher than diamonds and more flexible than rubber. This case is also treated with an antimicrobial applicant to protect against odor-causing bacteria, and is compatible with MagSafe charging accessories. The rounded edges also make it easy to hang onto your S24 Plus. Most Rugged 4. OtterBox Defender Pro Series Visit Site Most Rugged Colors: Blue, Green, Purple, Black

Materials: Silicone, Plastic

Weight: 6 ounces

Wireless charging: No + Ultra-rugged protection

+ Covered ports and buttons

+ Four different colors

- May not work with certain magnetized accessories

- Not the most attractive design Otterbox has a long-standing reputation for making some of the toughest phone cases in town, and this S24 Plus model is no exception. As part of the Defender Series, your S24 Plus will be protected by multiple layers of rugged shielding. Scratches, scuffs, and dings are going to be a thing of the past! Rest assured that Otterbox thought to cover up all the S24 Plus’ ports and buttons, and the included holster can be used as a kickstand! Most Versatile 5. Peak Design Everyday Case Visit Site Most Versatile Colors: Charcoal

Materials: Nylon Canvas, Polycarbonate, TPU

Weight: 1.3 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Excellent combo of defense, style, and value

+ SlimLink-compatible

+ Thin profile

- Canvas could be prone to aging

- May not work with certain MagSafe accessories This Peak Design case earns top honors on our list because it effectively combines protection, style, and a price most of us can wrap our heads around. The nylon-canvas shell keeps your phone free of scuffs and dings, a defensive job that’s also handled by the perimeter-facing rubber bumpers. This Peak Design product is SlimLink-compatible too, which means you’ll be able to connect it to Peak Design mounts, chargers, and other add-ons. The Everyday works with many MagSafe products as well, even though it's technically a Samsung Galaxy case here, but the company doesn’t guarantee compatibility with all third-party accessories. Best Wallet 6. Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Card Case Visit Site Best Wallet Case Colors: Black Tie Affair, Spaced Out, So Serene, Very Cherry Blossom

Weight: 2.04 ounces

Wireless charging: No + Built-in card holder with lock

+ Lightweight design

+ Four color options

- Not compatible with wireless chargers The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 delivers an equal dash of style and defense for your Galaxy S24 Plus. Our favorite feature of this phone case is the built-in card sleeve, which holds up to three cards at a time. And thanks to the spring-loaded lock, you won’t have to worry about losing your credit card or license when you’re on the move. Textured sides for easy gripping and an ultra lightweight design round out the awesomeness. Best Sleek 7. Spidercase Visit Site Best Sleek Case Colors: 20+

Materials: Polycarbonate, Rubber

Weight: 4.2 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Triple-strength defense system

+ Simple installation

+ Comes with a screen protector

- May not be compatible with all wireless chargers What would this roundup be without this fantastic entry from Spidercase? The name of the game with this S24 Plus case is defense, both inside and out. The interior of the case is a soft-padded polycarbonate shell, while the exterior uses a tougher version of the poly. The end result is drop protection up to 10 feet, and defense from scratches and scuffs. The outer shell is treated to keep fingerprints and other oils at bay, and we’re glad to see a raised lip around the phone’s camera lenses. Best Screen Protection 8. Antshare Visit Site Best Screen Protection Case Colors: Clear, Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Comes with two sheets of tempered glass

+ Drop protection up to 10 feet

+ Raised lip around perimeter and lens housing

- Misaligned screen protector could be problematic There’s no telling when your S24 Plus may pick up a scratch or two on the screen, so it’s best to get ahead of the problem before it’s too late. A great solution is this Antshare case, which includes two high-quality sheets of tempered glass. Not only will it keep your S24 Plus display safe, but the ultra-thin design could fool you into thinking you even attached a screen protector. Other nice features include raised edges around the body and lens housing, along with MagSafe compatibility. Best Kickstand 9. Tauri Kickstand Visit Site Best Kickstand Case Colors: Black

Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Slidable lens cover

+ Built-in kickstand

+ Magnetized outer shell

+ Great for shock absorption

- Comes in only one color This Tauri phone case is packed with all the must-haves of a solid phone case, on top of a few extra features that we love. These include a slidable cover for the lens housing, and a built-in kickstand for standing your S24 Plus upright. The tough TPU housing does a great job at keeping your phone scratch and ding-free, and the case even includes super-strong magnets for when you want to dock the S24 Plus on a wireless charger. Best Drop Protection 10. Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Newegg Best Drop Protection Colors: Black, Dark Green, Metallic Red

Materials: Polycarbonate, tPU

Wireless charging: N/A + Full 360-degree protection

+ Built-in kickstand with three viewing angles

+ Includes rotatable belt holster

- A little bulky This rugged S24 Plus case from Supcase features complete 360-degree protection, thanks to its tough polycarbonate and TPU engineering. The real win with this model is that it comes with a belt holster and a built-in kickstand with three viewing angles. Alas! An S24 Plus kickstand that lets you choose between portrait and landscape views. You’ll also be able to grab this case in three different colors.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases

(Image credit: Future)

Your Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is an expensive piece of hardware, so you’ll want to make sure you’re outfitting it with the best protective tech. We’re pretty particular when it comes to selecting the models that went into this roundup, and we’d like to share some of this criteria:

Full-bodied protection: It’s not enough for an S24 Plus case to be equipped with a tough outer-shell. You’ll want to make sure your case includes a tough but flexible exterior, along with a properly padded interior. It also doesn’t hurt to invest in products that come with screen protectors too. And when it comes to drop protection, you should look for cases that have been tested against military-grade shock absorption tests. Oh, and definitely make sure your case has raised edges around the screen and lens housing to keep your S24 Plus safe from dangerous surfaces.

It’s not enough for an S24 Plus case to be equipped with a tough outer-shell. You’ll want to make sure your case includes a tough but flexible exterior, along with a properly padded interior. It also doesn’t hurt to invest in products that come with screen protectors too. And when it comes to drop protection, you should look for cases that have been tested against military-grade shock absorption tests. Oh, and definitely make sure your case has raised edges around the screen and lens housing to keep your S24 Plus safe from dangerous surfaces. Textured grips: It’s a fact of life — we all drop our phones. However, phone cases that are designed with textured outer grips are less likely to slide out of your hands. After a while, non-textured materials can start to fatigue the palms and fingers too.

It’s a fact of life — we all drop our phones. However, phone cases that are designed with textured outer grips are less likely to slide out of your hands. After a while, non-textured materials can start to fatigue the palms and fingers too. Wireless charger compatibility: While the MagSafe standard is an Apple exclusive, more and more Android phones are adding MagSafe compatibility too. With the S24 Plus being one of these models, it’s a good idea to invest in a phone case that either includes its own built-in magnets, or is thin enough to work with wireless charging stations and other magnetized accessories.

While the MagSafe standard is an Apple exclusive, more and more Android phones are adding MagSafe compatibility too. With the S24 Plus being one of these models, it’s a good idea to invest in a phone case that either includes its own built-in magnets, or is thin enough to work with wireless charging stations and other magnetized accessories. A good price: Not all phone cases are going to cost less than $10, but you also shouldn’t be spending more than $200 on a flagship product. With the average price of an S24 Plus case being around $35, you should have no problem finding a case that fits your budget.

Can you use Galaxy S23 Plus cases with the S24 Plus?

(Image credit: Future)

No. We also wouldn’t recommend forcing the fit, because even if you’re able to get an S23 Plus case on an S24 phone, you may not be able to get it off. Furthermore, you also risk damaging the device by pairing it with an ill-fitting case.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cases

(Image credit: Future)

At Tom’s Guide, we expect our readers to get the very best product recommendations, and this all starts with a meticulous research process. You’ll never find a poorly-rated case in these roundups, or a third-party offering that doesn’t have some kind of solid reputation. We also ensure that our roundups include options for multiple budgets, wants, needs, and lifestyles.