The 11 Best Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ Cases

Best Cases for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are officially coming on Aug. 23, promising killer performance; gorgeous, bezel-free displays; and stunning new camera features. And with screen sizes of 6.3 inches for the Galaxy Note 10 and 6.8 inches for the Galaxy Note 10+, they'll certainly take up some room in your pocket or bag.

But with big, premium designs comes a risk of damage. And if you're ready to fork over $949 or more for a new device, you'll want to keep it safe.

So, we've compiled the following list of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ cases. From slim to ultraprotective, these cases will keep your smartphone safe.