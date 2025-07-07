Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals — save $100 on Beats, Marshall, JBL and more
I love Bluetooth speakers. Portable options that let you take your music on the go, static options that prioritize sound... I love them all. I also love finding epic deals on them, and I've found that Prime Day is one of the best opportunities you'll have throughout the year.
There are some great Prime Day deals already available on some of the best Bluetooth speakers. My favorite right now is the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation), which you can currently pick up for $199 at Amazon — that's a very welcome $50 saving.
You can also get the Beats Pill at an all-time low as well, with a $50 saving that brings it down to $99 at Amazon. Prime Day is running all week (I know, it's time for a new name by now), and I'll be tracking all the best deals as they drop — but these are the best for now.
Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals
The Soundcore 2 is a great way to take your music on the go without breaking the bank. There's some solid sound for the price, excellent 24-hour battery life and a simplistic style to make it well worth adding to your backpack. This deal brings it down to a great low price with a large $15 discount.
The Beats Pill brings some great features to the table, packing in good sound and long-lasting 24-hour battery life. It looks the part, too, and comes in some of the coolest colors I've ever seen. I like the size and shape, and the lanyard makes it easy to strap to a backpack. This deal brings it down to its lowest-ever price.
The pseudo-spatial audio sound of the X600 is excellent. It does a great job of filling small to medium spaces and does so while sounding good. Battery life is good, with 12 hours on tap, and I think it looks cool with its retro-radio-like style. This deal reduces the price by $40, resulting in a significant overall saving.
Bang & Olufsen's portable speaker is one of my favorite ways to listen to music on the go. It looks the part with its stunning metal chassis and then wows with some of the best sound out of something its size. It's not cheap, though — although thankfully, this deal makes it a whole lot more affordable with a massive $50 discount.
The Marshall Acton III isn't as portable as the other options on the list — there's no built-in battery — but it makes up for it with excellent sound quality and stunning style. This $100 discount brings the Acton down to its lowest price ever.
Very loud and in charge, the portable powerhouse from JBL is down to its lowest price thanks to a $130 discount. You get a beast for the price. Massive volume, big bass, and a portable chassis that includes a carry strap. It is heavy, though, so make sure you're getting those arm exercises. We gave it 4 stars in our review, thanks to that mega volume and good sound. A 24-hour battery life certainly does harm its chances, either.
The ultimate light-up Bluetooth party speaker, the PartyBox 110 packs in a pair of massive drivers and some tweeters to make sure that it sounds as big as possible. 12 hours of battery life is very impressive for something so big and powerful, and you can even plug in a mic for some impromptu karaoke. This discount is big, but we've seen it slightly lower before.
