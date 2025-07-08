Best Sonos Prime Day deals — save up to $150 on soundbars, headphones and more

Sonos and its many devices make for a great way to fill your house with music — although they can be quite expensive. Thankfully, Prime Day is now here to reduce prices across the board, with some new lowest prices in tow.

Perhaps you want some headphones — the Sonos Ace are now just $299 at Amazon, thanks to a $150 discount. Maybe you want some more bass for your movies? The Sonos Sub Mini is down to $343 at Amazon as well. There are some great Sonos deals out there right now — here are the best.

Best Sonos Prime day deals

Lowest Price! Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace were Sonos' first foray into headphones, and the firm did a great job at bringing its Dolby Atmos expertise to the headphone space. They sound big, airy, and spatial tracks work very well. 30 hours of battery is a big bonus of course, and it helped them earn a 4.5-star review on launch. This is their lowest price ever thanks to a $150 discount.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 at Amazon The Beam Gen 2 is a great way to get Spatial Audio into a smaller room. It sounds great for normal TV watching as well, thanks to Sonos' excellent tuning — tuning which earned it a 4-star review. The Beam Gen 2 can connect to the sub and Era 100 on this list as well for extra surround and extra bass. This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen on the Beam Gen 2, but it's very close.

Lowest Price! Sonos Sub Mini: was $429 now $343 at Amazon The Sub Mini is a great way to add some extra bass to your Sonos soundbar. It's surprisingly powerful for something so compact, and gives out clear, musical bass. Great for some extra rumbles in your movies or power to your music. This is the lowest price ever for the Sub Mini as well.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.