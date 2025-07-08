Best Sonos Prime Day deals — save up to $150 on soundbars, headphones and more
You could make a whole home system for less
Sonos and its many devices make for a great way to fill your house with music — although they can be quite expensive. Thankfully, Prime Day is now here to reduce prices across the board, with some new lowest prices in tow.
Perhaps you want some headphones — the Sonos Ace are now just $299 at Amazon, thanks to a $150 discount. Maybe you want some more bass for your movies? The Sonos Sub Mini is down to $343 at Amazon as well. There are some great Sonos deals out there right now — here are the best.
- Sonos Era 100: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
- Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
- Sonos Sub Mini: was $429 now $343 @ Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 @ Amazon
Best Sonos Prime day deals
The Sonos Ace were Sonos' first foray into headphones, and the firm did a great job at bringing its Dolby Atmos expertise to the headphone space. They sound big, airy, and spatial tracks work very well. 30 hours of battery is a big bonus of course, and it helped them earn a 4.5-star review on launch. This is their lowest price ever thanks to a $150 discount.
The Beam Gen 2 is a great way to get Spatial Audio into a smaller room. It sounds great for normal TV watching as well, thanks to Sonos' excellent tuning — tuning which earned it a 4-star review. The Beam Gen 2 can connect to the sub and Era 100 on this list as well for extra surround and extra bass. This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen on the Beam Gen 2, but it's very close.
The Sub Mini is a great way to add some extra bass to your Sonos soundbar. It's surprisingly powerful for something so compact, and gives out clear, musical bass. Great for some extra rumbles in your movies or power to your music. This is the lowest price ever for the Sub Mini as well.
The Sonos Era 100 is a very flexible smart speaker, with great sound quality, no matter where you put in the house. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, thanks to its excellent sound quality and compact size. This deal isn't quite the lowest we've seen on the speaker, but it's a solid saving nonetheless.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
