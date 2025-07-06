I review Bluetooth speakers for a living, and you can save up to $130 on these awesome pre-Prime Day deals right now
And one of these speakers is the literal GOAT
Some of the best early Prime Day deals are the ones we least expect. I certainly wasn't expecting the JBL Xtreme 4 speaker to drop to its lowest ever price this early on in the sale period.
While Prime Day officially starts on July 8th and runs until July 11th, it's never to early to get some of the best Bluetooth speakers at an absolute steal. I've rounded up my favorite early Prime Day deals, including speakers from iconic brands like JBL and also underdogs like Soundcore.
Right now you can save $130 on the JBL Xtreme 4 and $20 on the Soundcore Boom 2. Who can say if these prices will get lower? I'd grab these deals now before the Prime Day chaos begins!
Quick links
- JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon
- JBL Boombox 3: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- Soundcore Boom 2: was $139 now $119 @ Amazon
- Marshall Stanmore III: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Best Bluetooth speaker deals
I awarded the JBL Xtreme 4 a delicious 4 stars in my review last year. Yes, I reviewed this speaker a year ago, but I haven't stopped thinking about it. Everything about the Xtreme 4 is iconic: the bass, the party mode, the design. It's the gorpcore 40W bass speaker of my dreams. I'll say it now: the Xtreme 4 is the GOAT of portable speakers.
The JBL party doesn't stop there. JBL's awesome Boombox range is like the Xtreme line on steroids. In our 4-star review, we loved the booming bass and the Boombox 3's ability to fill a large outdoor area. Although it's a heavy speaker, the rugged design and all-day (24 hour) battery life means it'll keep the party going regardless. It'll play even in torrential rain — it's IP67 rated.
Yes, this is only a savings of $20, but the Boom 2 was already an absolute steal. A speaker of this caliber at just $119 is almost unheard of — I get my hands on enough speakers to know that by now. The Boom 2 has a massive 80W power, meaning it will go loud. Like the much pricier JBL options, the Boom 2 has a 24 hour battery life and IP67 rating, so it'll be able to follow you anywhere.
Marshall consistently makes some of the best audio gear out there, and the Stanmore III is no different. This awesome amp-lookalike speaker has a 3.5mm jack input and RCA input, so you can hook it up for even higher-quality music. The speaker has designated bass and treble dials so you can turn up the bass all the way if you so desire.
Yes — another JBL speaker. Well, that's because JBL just doesn't miss with its Bluetooth speakers. Although the Flip 7 came out earlier this year, the Flip 6 shouldn't be forgotten about. Especially at this awesome price. It's now below $100, which is an awesome deal for this pocket-sized 30W speaker. It's IP67 and has a 12 hour battery life, meaning it's perfect to chuck in your backpack for all day outdoor listening.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
