Save big on Sony headphones this Prime Day — WH-1000XM5 get a new lowest price in the Amazon sales

The Sony WH-1000XM5 need no introduction — they are, after all, one of (if not the) best pair of headphones that you can buy right now. With all-conquering noise canceling, epic sound quality, and a supremely comfortable fit, they might just be one of the greatest audio purchases you could ever make.

Want to know something even better? You can currently grab yourself a pair of WH-1000XM5s in the Prime Day sales at a new lowest price. If you head over to Amazon right now, you'll find them with a massive $100 saving.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony's recipe for great over-ear headphones seems to be perfected with each new member of the XM series, and XM5 are the latest version. They've got some of the best sound around, their earcups are amongst some of the most comfortable that you'll ever put over your ears, and the noise canceling still ranks amongst the very best.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

We're massive fans of the Sony WH-1000XM5 — there's a reason they sit at the top of our list of the best wireless headphones you can buy. One of the biggest boons of the WH-1000XM5 is their incredibly comfortable fit, thanks to their deep, plush earcups and soft, flexible headband. The weight of the headphones helps out there as well we found in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, with an almost featherweight figure of 0.55 pounds making them disappear while you're wearing them.

Add in a great carrying case and some of the best Bluetooth sound we've ever heard, and you'll soon see Sony's recipe for a great pair of cans. Our only real complaint about the WH-1000XM5? Your ears might get a bit warm while you're wearing them. Oh, that and the slightly higher price — and thankfully, that just got chopped down in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

At the moment, you'll find a $100 discount on the headphones, on all colors but the brand-new LE SSERAFIM-inspired Smoky Pink option — sorry KPop stans. Want to see if you can save more on Sony gear? Make sure you check out these Amazon coupons, and when you're done have a good, long look at our constantly updating Amazon Prime Day live blog.