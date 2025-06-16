I just found the best Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones deal — get a free $30 gift card at Amazon

There’s a new contender for the best headphones you can buy — Sony’s new WH-1000XM6. We’ve loved Sony’s flagship headphone series for years, and the latest iteration is no exception to that. Hence why I’m super excited to see this awesome Amazon deal.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM6 for $448 at Amazon with a free $30 Amazon gift card. This gift card can be spent on anything you want over at Amazon, which makes this deal the best way I’ve found to get your hands on the new XM6 cans. (They’re also $1 cheaper than the price listed in Sony’s online store — nice.)

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones: free $30 gc @ Amazon



Our Sony WH-1000XM6 review said that while these headphones don’t reinvent the wheel, that’s no bad thing considering how excellent their predecessors are. Their excellent audio quality and active noise canceling continue to impress, and they now have improved clarity and codec support. You also get up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise canceling enabled, or up to 40 hours without.

So, why should you buy the Sony WH-1000XM6? Our Sony WH-1000XM6 review said these are “sure to be a staple on our list of the best headphones for years to come.” They’re incredibly well-rounded and deliver excellent performance in almost all categories, making them a great buy for just about anybody.

We enjoyed their clear, detailed sound in our testing, and appreciated that they support a wide variety of audio codecs like LDAC, SBC, AAC and LC3. You also get access to 360 Reality Audio for more 3D sound. We did find that the soundstage wasn’t as wide as some other headphones we’ve tested, like the AirPods Max. But if you love a highly detailed audio experience, you’ll love listening to the Sony WH-1000XM6s.

We also saw a big upgrade in call quality for the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. So if you frequently take voice and video calls, your voice will come through clearly even in noisy environments thanks to their 12 on-board microphones.

This Amazon deal is the best way I’ve seen so far to pick up the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, so get them while you can! For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.