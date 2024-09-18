My favorite Sony headphones just revealed in a stunning new pink shade as part of Le Sserafim collaboration — get them before they sell out

After watching the VMAs last week, I know I'm not the only one who has a new favorite K-pop girl group — of course, I'm referring to Le Sserafim. As timing as it, the crew behind "Easy" just teamed up with Sony to launch a new color of the brand's industry-loved WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 top our list of the best headphones, striking the ultimate balance of performance and features for the price. They're the first headphones I reach for whenever I need a pair of over-ear noise-canceling cans, especially if I have a long flight coming up. Even when I swap out for newer headphones I'm testing, I always end up going back to Sony's flagship.

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Smoky Pink: $399 @ Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 now come in Smoky Pink, and K-pop group Le Sserafim stars in the launch campaign. They have all the same great features, just in a fresh, feminine new color.

They were already available in a few different colors, including Black, Silver, and Midnight Blue. Now, perhaps inspired by the recent AirPods Max color refresh, Sony is dropping the WH-1000XM5 headphones in a new color called Smoky Pink.

Smoky pink is pretty much as subtle as pink can be, looking more neutral-toned kind of like the Beats Studio Pro Kim Kardashian Edition headphones that launched last month. It's soft, feminine, and exactly what I think the WH-1000XM5 collection needed. The existing colors reflect Sony's device branding, but these days, people want fresh-feeling choices that reflect their personalities. Or, perhaps colors that match the aesthetics of of their favorite musicians and celebrities.

In addition to Sony's over-ear headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are also coming in Smoky Pink. These are some of the best wireless earbuds, and they're even better in the marbled purple Olivia Rodrigo edition. Those artist-inspired buds initially sold out before joining the WF-1000XM5 collection permanently, so I wouldn't be surprised if the same goes for the Smoky Pink style.

Le Sserafim fan or not, the WH-1000XM5s and WF-1000XM5s in Smoky Pink are simply stunning. I'd get your hands on a pair while you can.

