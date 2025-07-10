I'm getting sick of writing about the WH-1000XM5 this Prime Day — so please buy them at this new, even lower lowest price

I just... can't do it anymore. It feels like there have been one million different price drops of the WH-1000XM5 this Prime Day, and this new sale only brings their price down lower. How much lower do we have to go before they're all sold out?

The Black Sony WH-1000XM5 are now just $248 at Amazon. That's another lowest price ever.

Lowest Price! Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $248 at Amazon This sale is only on the black pair, something worth keeping in mind. Otherwise, it's the same WH-1000XM5 we've rated highly. You get 30 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and solid sound. And, as you might have already guessed, a new lowest price!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 pack in excellent noise canceling, solid sound, and a comfortable blah de blah de blah — I've written it goodness knows how many times this week, and I don't think I've the wherewithal to do it much more.

I have to cut that list down every day to some of the best deals for you. Good deals. Great deals. Somehow, I do this without going insane. The Sony WH-1000XM5 might just be the cans that do it.

I've penned about their 30-hour battery life this week more than I've spoken to my mom in the last month, and tried to demonstrate their comfortable fit around with the same frequency as I've changed my socks in this hot weather. That's a lot — it's really hot.

If I have to write about their "warm, welcoming sound" again, I think I might just go postal — so instead, I'll just make an impassioned plea.

Please, please go and buy out the entire stock of the WH-1000XM5 from Amazon. They are really really good headphones, and this deal makes them the deal of the Prime Day sales. Just make sure that I don't have to write about them again this week. Please.

Wait, what do you mean the white, blue, and silver colors aren't that cheap... No. I'm not doing it. This is the last time...

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.