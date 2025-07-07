Save $150 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 — these are the ANC headphones to buy this Prime Day

Is it Prime Day yet? No. Has that stopped some of the coolest headphones around from dropping in price? Also no. Latest to recieve a large discount are the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4.

They've just got a $150 discount at Amazon, bringing them down to just $194. That's a pretty impressive saving, and makes them a great option if you're looking for some new headphones this Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $194 at Amazon They might not be the newest headphones on the block, but they've got it where it counts. They earned a 4.5 star review when we tested them, thanks to the game-changing ANC and very good sound quality. Their case is better than both the newer options in the family, and they're potentially more comfortable as well. This $150 saving is one of the biggest they've ever recieved.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are not as new as their more recently released cousins, but they're still a great pair of headphones. They really put Sony on the ANC map, laying out the groundwork that the XM5 and XM6 headphones have run with for the last few years.

In some ways, they might even be a better pair of cans than their newer compatriots. They feature similarly excellent ANC, for example, but they cost a whole lot less thanks to their age.

Battery life is good with 30 hours on tap (the same as the XM5 and the XM6), and 10 minutes of charging brings you 5 hours of extra staying power in a pinch. They're comfortable too, thanks to a thick headband and some very nice ear cushions to keep them moulded around your ears.

Sound is very good, as you might expect, with an emphasis on the low end that many will appreciate. They're a very solid pair of headphones at full price, let alone when there's a $150 discount at the table.

If you're looking for a new pair of headphones over Prime Day, you should probably just skip the XM5 and the XM6, unless they receive truly unreasonable discounts. This is a great pair of headphones at an excellent price, and they're no less excellent than they were when they were first released.