Don't get the new Bose QuietComfort 2nd Gen — Gen 1 is currently just $169 for Prime Day

Does newer mean better? No, not really. Audio technology hasn't developed enough in the last three years, in my opinion. I personally use AirPods Pro 2 more than the AirPods Pro 3 — and they sound almost indistinguishable.

The same can be said for the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2nd Gen. Although the new Bluetooth cans came out just a month ago, I'd still buy Gen 1 for myself. Especially seeing as Gen 1 is currently just $169 at Amazon for Prime Day — a huge 53% off.

Of course, the two generations have a few differences — which I'll get into below — but here's the TL;DR: I would buy Gen 1 for myself.

Save $190 Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon No, that's not a typo — you can save $190 on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones right now. This deal is almost certainly because the second generation came out a few weeks ago, but I really don't think the updated version is worth the extra $190. Gen 1 has the same bass-forward sound, industry-leading ANC, and super lightweight feel.

What are the differences between the Bose QuietComfort 1st and 2nd Gen?

(Image credit: Future/Becca Caddy)

So, there aren't major differences between the two models. Both have Bose's signature comfort and ANC — our reviewer, Kate Kozuch, notes the 2nd Gen "absolutely nails the comfort and ANC, providing 10 levels of highly effective noise isolation and plush padding that makes wearing them for hours a breeze".

On top of that, the headphones use the same audio hardware: the same 40mm dynamic drivers with Bose's bass-forward tuning. If you're the kind of listener who loves details and a neutral soundscape, I'd recommend checking out the Sony WH-1000XM6 instead.

And one major drawback: both iterations lack wear detection. This means the headphones will not automatically power off when you take them off. I've been burned by this before, so please learn from my mistakes and switch off your headphones, lest you sit down on the train to 0% battery. Of course, you can use the audio cable for playback even on a dead battery.

What does Bose QuietComfort 2nd Gen have that the 1st Gen doesn't?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are a few differences between the 2023 model and the 2026 model.

The biggest difference is the inclusion of Immersive Audio in the 2nd Gen. This is a feature borrowed from Bose's flagship Ultra line. In short, Immersive Audio behaves like spatial audio or digital Dolby Atmos — it makes the music sound like it's coming from all around you rather than directly into your ears. A fan of this? Then grab the 2nd Gen. I personally never use this on my AirPods Pro 3 or my AirPods Max 2, so take from that what you will.

The main difference, though? The price. And this is the QC headphones' second-lowest price ever.

(Image credit: Camelcamelcamel / Tom's Guide)

As you can see above, the lowest price was $159 around Black Friday last year. I would like to see the headphones drop even further — maybe to around $149, as they're now the "old" model — but $169 is still a fantastic deal. You're saving $190.

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