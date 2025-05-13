Recommended reading

Amazon slashes JBL Bluetooth speakers as low as $29 — 7 deals I'd shop right now

Some of the best JBL speakers we’ve tested are on sale at Amazon

If you want to spend the spring and summer enjoying your favorite tunes, make sure not to miss this awesome JBL sale at Amazon. Some of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested are seeing big price drops, so now’s the time to snap up these deals.

For starters, right now the JBL Xtreme 4 is on sale for $249 at Amazon ($120 off.) We rank this as the best Bluetooth speaker for bass due to its incredible sound quality with adjustable EQ. It’s even IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, so you can take it everywhere from the beach to the pool.

Or, if you’re looking for a more affordable speaker, you can currently get the JBL Go 4 on sale for $39 at Amazon ($10 off.) This speaker sounds great, but is also lightweight and super portable.

Check out all my favorite JBL deals below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes and stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage. I also recommend checking out this Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off patio furniture and appliances.

JBL deals — Quick links

Best JBL deals

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

View Deal
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

View Deal
JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $64 now $39 at Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. The Clip 4 comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

View Deal
JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Amazon

Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.

View Deal
JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

This attention-grabbing Bluetooth speaker straddles the company's ranges of portable speakers and 'fun' party speakers. Our JBL Pulse 5 review mentioned that it did a solid job at pumping out upbeat tunes while putting on a dazzling light show. It's robust enough to take on your travels, and an eye-catching addition for a bedroom.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

View Deal
JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $379 now $249 at Amazon

This speaker is perfect to get the party going. Our JBL Xtreme 4 review praised its incredible sound quality with adaptive EQ, thumping bass and 24-hour battery life. On top of that, it has an IP67 rating meaning it can survive spills and it can even be used as a power bank to charge your phone. It's heavy at 73.76 ounces, but it's a great speaker especially after a discount.

View Deal
JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth Speaker: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

