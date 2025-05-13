Amazon slashes JBL Bluetooth speakers as low as $29 — 7 deals I'd shop right now

If you want to spend the spring and summer enjoying your favorite tunes, make sure not to miss this awesome JBL sale at Amazon. Some of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested are seeing big price drops, so now’s the time to snap up these deals.

For starters, right now the JBL Xtreme 4 is on sale for $249 at Amazon ($120 off.) We rank this as the best Bluetooth speaker for bass due to its incredible sound quality with adjustable EQ. It’s even IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, so you can take it everywhere from the beach to the pool.

Or, if you’re looking for a more affordable speaker, you can currently get the JBL Go 4 on sale for $39 at Amazon ($10 off.) This speaker sounds great, but is also lightweight and super portable.

Check out all my favorite JBL deals below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes and stay tuned to our Memorial Day sales coverage. I also recommend checking out this Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off patio furniture and appliances.

Best JBL deals

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $64 now $39 at Amazon The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. The Clip 4 comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.