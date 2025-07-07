The JBL Clip 5 is my favorite portable speaker — and it’s currently 25% off this Prime Day

There's rarely a better time to save on your favorite tech than during Prime Day sales, which are (almost) in full swing. We're a day away from Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, and if you want one of the best Bluetooth speakers to take traveling with you, you've come to the right place.

Hi, I'm Nikita, and I listen to music almost throughout the day. I also love singing along to my favorite tunes in the shower, and I never go anywhere without a portable speaker.

My pick that checks all these boxes (waterproof, portable, and amazing sound)? The JBL Clip 5, which is currently 25% off at Amazon U.S. and 18% off at Amazon U.K. Yep, you read that right. I'd even pay full price for it, so this deal is too good to pass up.

As its name suggests, the Clip 5 features a useful carabiner so you can hook it onto your belt loop, backpack, your bike's handlebars or even your shower head. Yes, you can literally hang it in your shower — something I've done plenty of times. And the reason I've been able to use it to perform a mini concert in my shower is thanks to its IP67 rating (waterproof down to 3 feet).

The Clip 5 sounds fantastic too, regardless of the genre you're listening to. Its bass and sub-bass are powerful for such a tiny speaker. I could feel the rumbling sensation coursing through me as I listened to songs like 'Royals' by Lorde, and the vocals in 'The Great Gig in the Sky' by Pink Floyd sounded ethereal, sending me into orbit.

The Clip 5 is accompanied by the JBL Portable app, which enables you to swap between signature (default), chill, energetic and vocal boost EQ presets, so you can tailor the sound to your liking. With the energetic preset enabled, bass notes in Twenty One Pilots' 'Jumpsuit' and Vantablack's 'Intervals' sound more prominent and clear, making for a more enjoyable listening experience.

If you have another Clip 5 (or buy two thanks to this deal), you can sync them up as the Clip 5 is Auracast-enabled, so you can create your own surround sound — who needs big, bulky, expensive speakers, right? The battery life is long too, with a single charge lasting nearly 12 hours, or 15 hours with Playtime Boost enabled.

I'd highly recommend snagging the Clip 5, which is down to just $59 in the U.S. and £49 in the U.K. You won't regret it! Also, if you're on the hunt for more deals, be sure to tune into our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog for discounts on TVs, home appliances, instant cameras, and more!