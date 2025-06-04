My favorite JBL speaker is at its lowest ever price just in time for Father's Day — this is the speaker I'd get my dad

We're always hunting for the best Father's Day deals, whether that be apparel, outdoor gear, or TV gadgets. However, I'm a bit of an audio nerd, so I've got my eye on some of the best speaker deals out there.

Way back in July 2024, I reviewed the JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. It's easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers — in fact, it's best for bass on our guide. The only cons are its weight and its price, and this massive discount eradicates the latter.

Let me put you onto this incredible Bluetooth speaker — the JBL Xtreme 4 is the speaker I'd want to take home out of all the speakers I've reviewed, and for just $240? It's an utter steal and just in time for Father's Day.

My favorite JBL speaker

Thanks to the double woofers and JBL's proprietary Bass Radiators, the Xtreme 4's bass is utterly stonking. When I was testing this speaker, I could feel its bass in my jaw. I also filmed a video about the Xtreme 4, and you can literally see the woofers pounding in slow motion. I was utterly gobsmacked by this bass performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Just look at that passive radiator. This is what makes the speaker's bass so darn good. I upped the bass on JBL's app to max, and I felt like my house was going to fall down.

Don't get me wrong — it's not a perfect speaker. It weighs a pretty hefty 4 pounds, which was a little too much for me to carry around. That's why I'd buy this speaker for my dad, though — he can carry it! (See, there are always ways to get around these things.)(I jest, but it's a worthy justification.)

(Image credit: Future)

The button on the far left of that image is 'AuraCast', which is basically a technology that allows you to link up multiple Bluetooth speakers for an earth-shaking, face-melting, physics-defying loudness performance. If you have other JBL speakers, you'll be able to sync all the speakers for mega-loud listening.

Bass for days

While there's so much more to love about the JBL Xtreme 4, the bass is definitely my favorite aspect. There's a reason I fell in love with the Xtreme 4 when I tested it for a week. However, I did think it was way too pricey. But at just $240? Now I'm tempted to get two — one for me, and one for my dad.