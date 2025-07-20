I tested this sub-$40 Bluetooth speaker that can do it all — it blasts my favorite tunes, clips on my bag, and even takes showers

I'll confess, I am a serial shower singer... but I know I'm not the only one. I used to just prop my phone up right outside the shower, but finding one of the best Bluetooth speakers for the job has transformed my mornings.

After using the speaker for three weeks I can say with certainty that everybody needs a speaker in their shower, and the Tozo PE1 is the best one for it. It is super compact and easily portable, making it the perfect companion for any situation.

Tozo PE1: was $34 now $21 at Amazon The Tozo PE1 has quickly become by go-to speaker for quite literally any eventuality. It may be ultra-budget, but that is no comment on how well it performs. It is fully waterproof and comes with a built in carabiner, making it easy to take with you anywhere. You can use the speaker with the Tozo Signature Sound app to get an EQ to best suit the kind of music you want to listen to.

Fully waterproof

The Tozo PE1 Bluetooth speaker is completely waterproof. With a water resistance rating of IPX8, so it can be fully submerged in water and still come out good as new.

This meant that I could take it with me into the shower and not worry about all of the water splashing over it. It also meant I could listen to music with the great acoustics of my bathroom to amplify everything even further.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But being waterproof also means I can take it on adventures, and clip it to the outside of my bag, without stressing that the wind and rain is going to take a toll on it.

Built-in carabiner

At the top of the speaker is a loop which is a built-in carabiner. This is metal covered with silicone so it is super sturdy, but does take a bit of force to move. I actually found that the sound was better when using the carabiner, rather than the speaker being set on a flat surface.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It couldn't be smaller

I actually don't think the Tozo PE1 speaker could be smaller, even if it tried. It measures just 5.7 x 4.2 x 1.8 inches, and fits into the palm of my hand.

It is potentially the most convenient speaker I have ever used because while it is small, the sound it makes is anything but. At full volume, the battery drains a little quicker but it is so loud that I could hear it playing through the walls.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In short: This is a great little speaker for taking on the road, to the beach, or poolside. You can find out more about how my testing went by reading my full Tozo PE1 review.

