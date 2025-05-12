Massive Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off — 18 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Lowe’s latest sale is here, and that means it’s the perfect time to refresh your home, garden and decor. On top of that, there’s a MyLowe’s Member sale with exclusive discounts up for grabs too!

Right now Lowe’s sale takes up to 40% off decor, appliances, bathroom upgrades, smart home tech and more. The sale even includes up to 40% off grills and accessories to whip up a tasty feast outdoors, and you can get lawn and garden care essentials on sale from just $2 too.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe’s deals. For more savings, see the best deals in Home Depot’s latest sale, and check out this awesome Lego sale from $9 at Amazon.

Best Lowe's Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Blink Sale: get 20% off @ Lowe's

Member exclusive deal: MyLowe's members get 20% off a selection of Blink home security devices in Lowe's sale. The sale includes video doorbells, cameras, floodlights and more.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $80 now $62 at Lowe's The Amazon Smart Thermostat’s smarts come via Alexa Hunches. Amazon's virtual assistant is at the center of the experience and can set your preferred temperatures based on how you interact with the best smart home devices. For example, it will figure out what hours you go to sleep at night and lower your temperatures for you.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $199 at Lowe's The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $223 at Lowe's This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $80 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.