Massive Lowe’s sale with up to 40% off — 18 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more
Lowe’s latest sale has a ton of discounts to refresh your home
Lowe’s latest sale is here, and that means it’s the perfect time to refresh your home, garden and decor. On top of that, there’s a MyLowe’s Member sale with exclusive discounts up for grabs too!
Right now Lowe’s sale takes up to 40% off decor, appliances, bathroom upgrades, smart home tech and more. The sale even includes up to 40% off grills and accessories to whip up a tasty feast outdoors, and you can get lawn and garden care essentials on sale from just $2 too.
Best Lowe's Deals
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Blink Sale: get 20% off @ Lowe's
Member exclusive deal: MyLowe's members get 20% off a selection of Blink home security devices in Lowe's sale. The sale includes video doorbells, cameras, floodlights and more.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
Member exclusive deal: MyLowe's members get $50 off this patio dining set. It comes with two weather resistant chairs and a table all at bar height. Plus, its simple grey color scheme is sleek and blends in well in any garden.
Member exclusive deal: MyLowe's members can get an awesome $100 discount on this Blackstone griddle. This 36-inch model has an omnivore griddle plate with wind guards for more efficient cooking, so you'll be able to cook everything from hotdogs to hashbrowns to perfection.
Smart home
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid streaming upgrade without breaking the bank.
The Amazon Smart Thermostat’s smarts come via Alexa Hunches. Amazon's virtual assistant is at the center of the experience and can set your preferred temperatures based on how you interact with the best smart home devices. For example, it will figure out what hours you go to sleep at night and lower your temperatures for you.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Lowe's Outdoor Deals
This rocking chair is an awesome buy at just $39. Made of resin, it's weather resistant and stackable if you choose to buy more than one.
There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a hammock. This one can fit two people, with its own stand and a comfy pillow included.
This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $80 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake, and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes. It's now $300 off.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Lowe's is knocking $300 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
