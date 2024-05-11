Act fast — Snag the AirPods Max for $100 off right now at Amazon

The AirPods Max are some of the best headphones you can buy. However, they're also very expensive, so whenever we spot them at a discounted price, we've got to shout it from the rooftops. That's why you should run — not walk — to snap up this limited-time sale at Amazon right now, one of the best Apple deals you'll find anymore on the market.

You can snag a pair of the AirPods Max for just $449 at Amazon. That's $100 off their usual price, matching the second-lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's most premium headphones. Very rarely, we've seen retailers discount them for as low as $429, but the AirPods Max don't sell for as low as this very often (case in point: This is the first time they've hit $449 at Amazon since February). This Amazon deal applies to four colors of the AirPods Max: Pink, Sky Blue, Space Gray, and Silver.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head-tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review we said that the combination of cushy comfort, pristine audio quality and killer features like spatial audio is hard to beat.

In our AirPods Max review, we praised these wireless noise-canceling headphones for their superior combination of comfort, pristine audio quality and intuitive controls. We also highlighted the spatial audio support, which brings a surround sound-like experience to music, shows and movies, as well as the excellent ANC that silenced everything from wind to the chatter of busy streets in our testing. As for battery life, the AirPods Max are rated for up to 20 hours of use on a single charge, which we found to be accurate in our tests.

These are pretty much the ultimate premium headphones, especially for users within the Apple ecosystem. In fact, we rank AirPods Max as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700. So while $449 is still a significant chunk of change, it's hard to deny that the AirPods Max isn't a worthy contender for your next pair of over-ear wireless headphones.

Granted, the AirPods Max aren't the best-sounding headphones for audiophiles we've ever tested, but these cans still deliver great audio quality. With 40mm dynamic drivers in each cup, these headphones manage a crisp, balanced sound with strong bass. They also offer Adaptive EQ to tweak the sound profiles to your preferences.

It's not often that we see the AirPods Max sell for this cheap, so be sure to snatch up this deal before it's gone. While you're at it, head on over to our round-up of the best deals on all things tech from Best Buy's new 3-day sale to save big on the iPad Pro M4, OLED TVs, headphones and more