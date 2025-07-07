Don't miss this massive saving on AirPods Max — $100 off for their lowest price ever

As Prime Day 2025 looms in close over the hill, there are already plenty of discounts to drop your dollars on. One of the biggest is this massive saving on the USB-C variant of the AirPods Max.

You'll find a massive $100 off the AirPods Max at Amazon, bringing them down to $449. That's their lowest price ever, matching a very short period in January when they got the same discount. It's on all the colors too — you've got the pick of the crop.

Lowest Price Ever! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon The AirPods Max are Apple's most premium pair of headphones, and they feature a price to match their incredible aluminum build. We gave them 4 stars in their review, thanks to their HiFi sound and incredibly intuitive controls scheme, thanks to the Apple Watch-like control dial. They're comfortable too — and thanks to this massive discount a whole lot more affordable.

The AirPods Max truly are a sight to behold. They feature one of the most unique designs in all of headphones, with their mad-looking mesh headband and square aluminum earcups. They're almost sculptural in their form, and they sure make a statement when you slip them on your head.

For a very long time, they were some of the best noise canceling headphones thanks to their excellent ANC. They've since been usurped by the Bose and Sony alternatives, but they're still a great option if you like to fly. All thanks to an ANC algorithm that seems to be tuned for jet engines more than offices.

They sound excellent, as you might hope from something this expensive, but they really wow when it comes to the soundstage. Everything feels wide and airy, making sure music sounds as big as possible. That's widened even more when you listen to Spatial Audio on Apple Music. I'd go so far as to say that it's one of the best ways to experience the format.

Most recently, Apple added the USB-C port to the bottom of the left earcup, and you can use it to listen to top-quality Hi-res tracks on Apple Music and the other best music streaming platforms. It works well, and makes your music sound even better.

Battery life could be better — 20 hours just isn't really enough — and their "protective" case is about as useful as using a pancake as an umbrella. But at this price, with their otherwise excellent feature set, they're more than worth picking.