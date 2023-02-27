The Last of Us episode 7 release date and time: How to watch in Australia today

Fans of The Last of Us games are in for a real treat this week, with episode 7 of HBO's live action adaptation recounting the events of the first game's beloved DLC expansion, Left Behind.

The Last of Us episode 7: AU release date, time The Last of Us AU release date: Monday, February 27 at 1PM AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

For those who didn't play the Left Behind expansion, this week's episodes sees the story flash weeks to a few weeks before Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) met, offering a glimpse at what Ellie's life was like before she set off on her cross-country trek.

As you might've noticed in previously, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) rattled Ellie somewhat when she mentioned the character of Riley (Storm Reid). Those of you who've played Left Behind will have immediately known who she was referring to, however, viewers experiencing this story for the first time may have been left scratching their heads. Luckily, we finally get to meet Riley in The Last of Us episode 7 and find out why the character is so important to Ellie.

And, with last episode's cliffhanger ending leaving Joel gravely wounded, it's also the perfect time for the show to flash back to this period of time, as it leaves that terrible situation up in the air for a little while longer, ratcheting up the tension even further.

We're also excited to see what actress Storm Reid does with the character, as she's proven herself an extremely talented performer in HBO's Euphoria in the role of Gia Zendaya's younger sister, Gia. You may also recognise her from The Invisible Man, The Suicide Squad and A Wrinkle In Time.

As always, we advise viewers unfamiliar with the story to steer clear of episode-specific trailers. However, those who know what to expect can check out trailer for episode 7 below. Alternatively, you can read on to find out how to watch The Last of Us episode 7 in Australia today.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 7 online in Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) are the two ways to stream The Last of Us episode 7 in Australia.

As expected, The Last of Us has taken the usual spot allotted to HBO's blockbuster shows, with new episodes fast-tracked every Monday until the first season ends on March 13, 2023. In a nod to the game expansion that inspired this week's episode, the first season's seventh part is titled 'Left Behind' and runs 60 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Binge (opens in new tab) As Australia's streaming home for HBO content, Binge is the easiest and most affordable way to stream The Last of Us in Australia. Pricing starts at just AU$10 a month for one SD stream, moving up to AU$16 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 a month for four HD streams. On top of being able to stream current HBO hits like House of the Dragon, Succession and The White Lotus, a Binge subscription also gets you access to the vast majority of HBO's celebrated back catalogue, which includes the likes of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Alternatively, if you haven't signed up to Binge before, you can take advantage of the service's generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period, allowing you check out The Last of Us at no cost to you.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) Another way to stream The Last of Us in Australia is via Foxtel Now, a streaming service which aims to provide subscribers with the complete Foxtel experience. That means you also get access to live Foxtel channels, along with the option of additional Sports and Movies packages. That said, Foxtel Now isn't exactly cheap — prices start at AU$25 a month for the mandatory Essentials pack, with extra charges for any additional packs you add on after that. Thankfully, The Last of Us is part of the Essentials pack, so you won't need to pay anything extra in order to watch it. Additionally, those who've never signed up to Foxtel Now before can check service without paying anything, thanks to the service's 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Monday, Jan. 16 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 2 — Monday, Jan. 23 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 3 — Monday, Jan. 30 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 4 — Monday, Feb. 6 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 5 — Monday, Feb. 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 6 — Monday, Feb. 20 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 7 — Monday, Feb. 27 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 8 — Monday, March 5 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 9 — Monday, March 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos) as Joel, while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) plays Ellie. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene after having voiced the character in the video games. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the character of Tommy in the games plays Perry in the TV adaptation.