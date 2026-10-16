Last month, my curiosity propelled me to present an inquiry to my most-used AI assistants that a lot of people are asking right now: “Which jobs are in danger of being replaced by AI the most?”

That question led to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity listing numerous roles that are most associated with customer service, bookkeeping/accounting, writing, and software development. Seeing those types of jobs pop up on all four chatbots’ lists startled me, since the thought of living in a world where robots dominate most of the roles where a human’s intuition is sorely needed freaks me out. Especially for someone like me who’s a journalist (that writes about AI…how ironic).

For my latest roundtable Q&A with my four favorite chatbots, I presented them with a question that stays in the realm of AI and jobs: “Which jobs are the safest from being taken over by AI?” I also made sure to tell them to rank those jobs on their personal top 10 lists.

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After observing each chatbot’s response, I took note of the careers they all agreed were secure and not in any danger of being completely replaced by AI these days. And I also noticed how each chatbot listed a few professions that the others didn’t mention at all.

The jobs every chatbot deemed as the safest from AI fulfilling their human occupations

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The most common thread among ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity in response to my latest inquiry is how the 10 jobs they all listed fit under the umbrella of “humans are sorely needed to handle these roles now and in the near future.”

ChatGPT’s opening statement summed up exactly what I’d been thinking when I initially pondered over my question: If I were choosing a career today with the goal of staying employed over the next 10–20 years, I'd prioritize jobs that require physical work in unpredictable environments, human trust, complex judgment, and real-world accountability.

The following lists showcase the jobs that were mentioned among all four chatbots:

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ChatGPT: Electrician, Registered nurse, HVAC technician, Plumber, Physical therapist, Mental health counselor, Industrial maintenance technician, Firefighter and Special education teacher.

Electrician, Registered nurse, HVAC technician, Plumber, Physical therapist, Mental health counselor, Industrial maintenance technician, Firefighter and Special education teacher. Gemini: Plumbers, Electricians, & Skilled Trades, Surgeons & Emergency Physicians, Psychotherapists & Mental Health Counselors, Elementary & Special Education Teachers, Firefighters & Emergency First Responders, Trial Lawyers & Litigation Advocates and Construction Site Managers & Heavy Equipment Operators.

Plumbers, Electricians, & Skilled Trades, Surgeons & Emergency Physicians, Psychotherapists & Mental Health Counselors, Elementary & Special Education Teachers, Firefighters & Emergency First Responders, Trial Lawyers & Litigation Advocates and Construction Site Managers & Heavy Equipment Operators. Claude: Electrician, Plumber, Registered nurse, Surgeon, Mental health therapist, Firefighter and paramedic, Skilled construction trades (carpenters, welders, HVAC techs), Early childhood educator or special education teacher and Judges and senior legal decision-makers.

Electrician, Plumber, Registered nurse, Surgeon, Mental health therapist, Firefighter and paramedic, Skilled construction trades (carpenters, welders, HVAC techs), Early childhood educator or special education teacher and Judges and senior legal decision-makers. Perplexity: Plumber, Electrician, Firefighter, Paramedic, Registered nurse, Physical therapist, Surgeon, Early-childhood teacher and Licensed mental-health therapist.

I wasn’t that surprised to see ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity all agree on the types of jobs that can’t be so easily filled by AI automation. The careers that emphasize practical skills, long-term healthcare, analytical work and deep human interaction stand out as the ones that are currently the most “AI-proof.” Gemini even brought up five key human qualities that place certain jobs within the AI-proof range — those required attributes are deep human dexterity in unstructured environments, high-stakes emotional connection, physical presence and complex regulatory responsibility.

The particular roles each chatbot mentioned that others didn’t

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another part of each chatbot’s top 10 list that caught my attention was the jobs they mentioned that the other bots didn’t bring up at all.

For instance, ChatGPT had the role of a cybersecurity specialist on its list and offered this as an explanation for its inclusion: Organizations need people to investigate attacks, assess risk, respond to incidents and make security decisions. AI can also be used by attackers, creating new defensive challenges.

As for Gemini, it was the only one that identified the following professions as the ones safest from AI: Fine Artists, Sculptors, & Performing Artists, Social Workers & Child Welfare Advocates and Chefs & Culinary Directors. Gemini’s statement on why chefs won’t have to worry about humanoid robots replacing them in the kitchen made all the sense in the world:

High-end cooking relies on human sensory perception—taste, smell, and texture—alongside creative menu design and managing heat, speed, and real-time kitchen dynamics that automated prep line robots cannot match in fine dining settings.

In Claude’s case, it specifically mentioned clergy and spiritual leaders among its list of the professional roles that don’t have to worry about AI taking over. Claude’s explanation as to why it chose that profession is as follows: People turn to religious leaders for meaning, ritual, and community at weddings, funerals, and crises. The value comes from the human being there, so an AI version misses the point.

And finally, Perplexity gave the nod to one job that I’m surprised the other chatbots failed to comment on: a dentist. The chatbot offered its reasoning as to why the practice of dentistry won’t be completely dominated by AI anytime soon: Dentistry combines clinical decisions with precise procedures inside an individual patient’s mouth. AI may assist with diagnostic information and planning, but delivering the treatment involves specialized physical skills, patient interaction, and professional responsibility.

The takeaway

So the chatbots agree on one thing: the jobs that require a high degree of human interaction, extensive hands-on work, emergency response, medical care, legal know-how and performing arts mastery are currently protected the most from AI taking over their human roles.

While AI can help out with these jobs in certain ways, such as automating spreadsheets and preparing student lesson plans, it’s clear that an experienced human professional is still needed to handle the major responsibilities tied to all those aforementioned roles.

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