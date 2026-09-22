One of the most prominent fears connected to the rapid evolution of AI is workers recognizing it as the biggest threat to job security.

All one has to do for proof of that growing sentiment is look at the data posted by Gallup’s 2026 “More U.S. Workers Fear Losing Their Jobs to Technology” report. 27% of the workers that were polled feel scared that technology could make their jobs obsolete, the rate of concern among college graduates has seen an upswing since 2021 and tech displacement has now emerged as the top job worry among workers under 45.

Tech futurist Armando Pantoja (aka “The Tall Guy Tycoon”) has a different perspective on the issue of AI’s evolution resulting in more job losses. His main argument notes that the biggest concern about AI job automation isn’t actually unemployment—it’s actually “structural unimportance.” Alongside that belief, Pantoja also points out that workers fear losing their job status and identity because technology is evolving at a faster rate than our schools, laws and institutions can adapt to.

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On the heels of his book, The Future of Wealth: The Next 50 Years of Money, Power, and Intelligence, launching soon, Armando answered a few of my questions regarding how workers can make themselves more valuable in a society field with AI also came up with a 30-day plan for workers who want to ready themselves for an AI-dominated workplace.

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You've argued that the biggest threat to human workers from AI automation isn't unemployment, but "structural unimportance." What does that mean? The deepest wound of automation will not be unemployment. It will be unimportance. Work gives people far more than a paycheck. It provides structure, status, community, identity, and proof that their contribution matters. Losing a job is painful, but another job can often replace it. The deeper crisis begins when millions of people no longer understand where they fit or what they contribute. If technology eliminates established roles faster than society creates new sources of dignity, purpose, and participation, resentment and instability will follow en masse. This does not mean human beings are becoming unimportant. It means we can no longer assume the labor market will automatically provide everyone with meaning and a place in society. In the age of AI, we will have to deliberately build new paths through which people can contribute, belong, and know that they still matter.

The deepest wound of automation will not be unemployment. It will be unimportance. Work gives people far more than a paycheck. It provides structure, status, community, identity, and proof that their contribution matters.

Gallup found that 27% of U.S. workers now worry technology could make their jobs obsolete, up from 13% when Gallup first asked in 2017. Why is this anxiety accelerating now, and why are younger workers expressing those same fears? The anxiety is accelerating because AI is no longer an abstract technology operating somewhere in the future. People can now watch it perform parts of their jobs in real time. Previous automation was generally associated with factories, warehouses, and repetitive physical labor. This wave is reaching directly into cognitive work: writing, coding, analysis, design, customer service, finance, law, and research. People who believed education and professional credentials would protect them are realizing that intelligence itself is becoming scalable. Younger workers feel this because many of the entry-level tasks that traditionally helped someone develop expertise are precisely the tasks AI can perform first. If AI writes the first draft, conducts the preliminary research, analyzes the spreadsheet, and produces the basic code, what happens to the junior worker who was supposed to learn through those assignments? They are not simply worried about losing a current job. They are worried that the career ladder may be disappearing before they have had the opportunity to climb it.

Previous automation was generally associated with factories, warehouses, and repetitive physical labor. This wave is reaching directly into cognitive work... People who believed education and professional credentials would protect them are realizing that intelligence itself is becoming scalable.

If AI makes parts of someone's job obsolete, how can that person make themselves more valuable rather than simply trying to compete with the technology itself? What skills or qualities should they be developing right now? Do not compete with AI at the things AI is designed to do better. You will not win a competition based on speed, memory, repetition, or processing enormous amounts of information. Instead, move up the value chain. Learn how to direct intelligent systems, evaluate their output, connect that output to real-world objectives, and make decisions when the answer is incomplete or uncertain. Develop systems thinking, judgment, creativity, communication, leadership, domain expertise, and the ability to earn human trust. The valuable worker will not necessarily be the person who can complete one task better than a machine. It will be the person who understands how multiple tasks, technologies, people, and business objectives fit together. Use AI to increase your output, deepen your expertise, and solve larger problems. The goal is to become the person who designs the process, directs the system, verifies the result, and remains accountable for the outcome.

Do not compete with AI at the things AI is designed to do better. You will not win a competition based on speed, memory, repetition, or processing enormous amounts of information. Instead, move up the value chain.

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A lot of people's identities are tied to what they do for work. If AI changes or eliminates the job that gives someone status, purpose, or a sense of expertise, how should they think about rebuilding their professional identity? Stop building your identity around a title and start building it around the value you create. A title describes your position inside one organizational system. It does not fully describe your intelligence, experience, relationships, judgment, or ability to solve problems. Those capabilities can survive even when the title disappears. Ask yourself four questions: What do people around me trust me to understand? What problems can I solve? What decisions can I improve? What things can I build, explain, organize, or lead? Then reconstruct your work identity and value proposition around those answers. Someone should not think, “I was an accountant, and AI is eliminating accounting work.” They should think, “I understand financial systems, risk, incentives, and how businesses make decisions. How can I use AI to magnify what I am good at and become more valuable?” Your identity must become portable. It should be able to move across companies, technologies, and industries. In an accelerating economy, adaptability is not the abandonment of your identity. It is the expansion of it.

Stop building your identity around a title and start building it around the value you create. A title describes your position inside one organizational system. It does not fully describe your intelligence, experience, relationships, judgment, or ability to solve problems.

You believe that technology is advancing faster than our schools, laws, and institutions can adapt. What are those institutions failing to prepare people for, and what does a better approach to AI education and workforce training look like? Most of our institutions were designed for a linear world in which knowledge changed slowly, credentials remained valuable for decades, and people could train once for a relatively stable career. That world is ending. Schools still emphasize memorization in an age of information abundance. Some prohibit AI instead of teaching students how to use it and integrate it into their studies. Workforce programs train people for the jobs that exist today, instead of preparing them for jobs that will exist tomorrow. A better model would treat AI literacy as foundational, something that is not going away or a passing trend. People need to learn how to work with AI, verify outputs, identify bias and misinformation, protect sensitive information and understand how technology affects larger systems. In schools, universities, and job training, we need shorter learning cycles, modular credentials, apprenticeships, and hands-on experience solving real problems using AI to assist.

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For someone reading this right now who is worried about AI replacing their job within the next five years, what would you tell them to do over the next 30 days to start future-proofing themselves for an AI-driven workplace? First, do not spend the next 30 days consuming endless content about AI. Use it. During the first week, break your job into individual tasks. Identify which tasks AI can automate, which it can improve, and which still depend heavily on human judgment, relationships, accountability, or domain expertise. During the second week, choose one AI system directly relevant to your work and use it every day. Do not try to learn every tool. Become excellent with one tool that can improve a real workflow. During the third week, build something measurable. Create a process that saves time, improves accuracy, increases revenue, serves customers better, or helps your team make faster decisions. Document the before-and-after result. During the final week, turn that result into leverage. Show your employer or coworkers what you built. Add it to your portfolio. Teach someone else how to use it. At the same time, begin strengthening the parts of your value that are hardest to automate: judgment, trust, communication, leadership, creativity, and relationships. Do not wait for your employer to create an AI strategy for your career. Build your own.

Do not wait for your employer to create an AI strategy for your career. Build your own.

If we fast-forward 10 years, what factors will separate the people who thrive alongside AI from those who feel left behind? And what is the one thing workers should start doing today that they might wish they had done sooner? The divide will not simply be between people who understand technology and people who do not. It will be between those who learned how to combine human and machine intelligence and those who continued defending workflows the world had already outgrown. The people who do well in this new age will have high learning velocity. They will know how to use AI as leverage while contributing judgment, creativity, leadership, relationships, and accountability. They will understand systems rather than isolated tasks. They will be comfortable rebuilding their skills and identities over and over again as technology changes. Those who feel left behind will often be people who waited for certainty. They will remain in what I call the Resistance Zone: the period when a superior system already exists, but people continue using the old one because it feels familiar. Eventually, they reach the Denial Threshold, when the pain of staying the same becomes greater than the pain of changing. The one thing workers should begin doing today is using AI on real work while adoption is still optional. Do not merely read about it. Do not wait until your company mandates it or your job is already threatened. Begin developing an instinct for what AI does well, where it fails, and how your own abilities become more valuable when combined with it. The greatest opportunities usually appear before the transformation becomes obvious. By the time everyone agrees that adaptation is necessary, much of the advantage has already shifted to the people who moved first.

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